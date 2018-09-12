Apple’s $750 iPhone XR rocks a 6.1-inch display, aluminum sides

James Martin/CNET

If you wanted an iPhone X ( ) but thought the price tag was too high, you may be in luck. Apple on Wednesday unveiled the iPhone XR, a cheaper version of the company's flagship phone unveiled last year. It follows the same radical redesign of the iPhone X, which eliminated the home button and trimmed out the bezel to pack in more screen and added the controversial notch.

But to bring the cost down, the phone has cheaper components. For example, it sports a 6.1-inch LED screen instead of a more vibrant OLED one. It has a single-lens camera and the sides of the device are made of aluminum instead of stainless steel. The phone will come in a handful of colors: blue, coral, yellow, white, black and a special Project Red edition.

The device, pronounced "ten-R," will start at $750. It can be ordered Sept. 19, and ships Oct. 26.

"We want to reach as many customers as we can with this incredible technology," Phil Schiller, Apple's marketing chief, said at a press event Wednesday at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The phone will come in three storage options: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB. For more of the nitty-gritty specs: It will have an A12 bionic chip, 12 megapixel camera with wide-angle lens and a 326ppi Retina display. Apple also claims its battery will last 1.5 hours more per day than last year's iPhone 8 Plus.

The iPhone XR comes as Apple has been raising its iPhone prices in recent years -- and consumers are still buying. Prices have gone from $649 to the entry level iPhone 7 ( ) in 2016 to $1,149 for the larger-capacity, 256GB iPhone X last year. Starting at $999 for 64GB of storage, the iPhone X is the most expensive phone Apple has ever made. It's $300 more than the 4.7-inch and $200 more than the 5.5-inch.

Last year's iPhone X has proved to be popular, despite its higher price. Apple sold 41.3 million iPhones in its most recent quarter, nearly flat compared to the previous year's 41.03 million but better than some analysts expected. The company said the device has been its best-selling iPhone since it hit the market in early November, and it's helped the average selling price of Apple's devices jump above $700. In the fiscal third quarter that ended in June, the average selling price of its iPhones climbed to $724 from $606 a year ago.

Still, Apple's rivals typically sell most of their devices for much cheaper. Samsung's smartphone average selling price totaled $373 in the second quarter, while Huawei's was $278, according to Canalys. But some of the cheaper phones Huawei has launched still have higher-end components.

Apple's past attempts with making less-expensive phones has yielded mixed results. It introduced the plastic and colorful iPhone C in 2013, but it wasn't cheap enough to attract price-sensitive buyers nor flashy enough for everyone else. Apple never made a second version of its C device.

Apple has seen more success with the iPhone SE ( ), Apple's smaller-screen, less expensive phone. The company released the 4-inch iPhone SE in March 2016. At the time, it was a throwback to Apple's older iPhone designs and was the option for people who wanted a smaller screen than the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 ( ). The following year, it boosted the storage options but kept everything else the same. The device is long overdue for an update.