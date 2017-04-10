Sarah Tew/CNET

There are more Android Wear watches than ever, and they're becoming mobile phone-enabled. The ZTE Quartz is the least expensive option so far: at $192 (which roughly converts to £155 or $AU256). When it arrives April 21, it'll undercut other cellular-enabled watches like LG Watch Sport and Samsung Gear S3 Frontier, but unlike those -- which connect to LTE networks -- the ZTE Quartz only has bands for 3G (HSPA/GSM). In the US, it's a T-Mobile exclusive.

It looks like a lot of other Android Wear 2.0-ready smartwatches: 1.4-inch fully round display, similar Qualcomm chip, but no NFC for Android Pay . It does, however, boast an even larger battery (500 mAh, which is more than the massive Samsung Gear S3 and LG Watch Sport). And, unlike many budget smartwatches, it has GPS.

Will 3G be enough on a watch to offer basic connection over LTE? The competition in an already limited watch market is increasing with other budget smartwatches like the Misfit Vapor (which doesn't have cellular, but does have heart rate, which the Quartz lacks). Will ZTE Quartz be anything anyone will care about? We'll know more when we review one in a few weeks.

