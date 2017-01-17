ZTE's Hawkeye packing midrange specs hits Kickstarter

When ZTE announced Project CSX, its crowdsourced phone, it seemed sure to go wrong somehow. But thankfully the internet decided to play nice this time around. The result is a $199 phone that you can order from Kickstarter that will ship this September to almost anywhere in the world.

The phone has midrange specs to keep costs low, but its Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor is far from shabby. It'll have impressive dual rear cameras, too -- one 13-megapixel and one 12-megapixel combination that's capable of optical zoom.

Users also voted for other cool features including a self-adhesive case, eye-tracking for scrolling web pages and dual-SIM support. The phone will come unlocked, and it also has NFC and a fingerprint sensor.

I'm honestly impressed to see how many features ZTE is packing into the phone at this price, but the September shipping date is quite a long time to wait and there will be plenty of new phones that may offer similar or better features by then.

Quick specs

2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage

5.5-inch display

Runs Android 7.0 Nougat

3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0