Xiaomi last year entered the laptop game with the Mi Notebook Air, an obvious attempt to cut the MacBook Air's grass. Well, MacBook Pro beware, the Chinese company on Monday unveiled the 15.6-inch Mi Notebook Pro.

The most expensive model in the line will pack Intel's new 8th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a dedicated GPU in Nvidia's GeForce MX150. That configuration will set you back 7,000 yuan, which converts to around $1,070, AU$1,330 or £810. You'll get the same laptop with 8GB RAM for around $100 less, while an i5 variant will cost about $860, AU$1,060 or £650, converted from 5,600 yuan.

The GeForce MX150 won't get you too far when it comes to gaming, but it's designed to power through photo and video editing. More exciting are Intel's 8th generation CPUs, which the company said yield a performance boost of 40 percent over the seventh-generation Kaby Lake chips. Intel says the new processors are particularly good for 4K video, but the Notebook Pro won't take advantage of that as it's screen is a Full-HD 1,920x1,080 pixels.

As is typical of Xiaomi, there's no official US, UK or Australian release planned, but importing from third-party sellers isn't too difficult. No release window was announced, but I'd expect the laptop to be available in the next month.

The company, which is one of China's biggest phone brands and increasingly popular throughout India and parts of Europe, isn't shy about its aspiration to provide an alternative to Apple's MacBook Pro. It noted during the announcement on Monday that the Mi Notebook Pro has significantly more port options than the MacBook Pro, as well as a keyboard area that's 19 percent bigger. Like newer MacBook Pros, the Notebook Pro features a fingerprint scanner on its touchpad.

Not to mention the aesthetic of the laptop, which could charitably be described as heavily inspired by Apple's MacBook range.

Key specs

Intel's eigth generation i5 and i7 processors

Nvidia GeFoce MX150 GPU

Full-HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) 15.6-inch screen with third generation Corning Gorilla Glass

Quickcharge promises 50-percent battery charge in 35 minutes

360.7x243.6x15.9 mm

1.95kg (4.2 pounds)

DDR4 RAM, 16GB/8GB

256GB with an extra SSD slot

The Mi Notebook Pro wasn't the only device announced by Xiaomi on Monday. It unveiled two new phones: The Mi Note 3, a midrange phone with a 5.5-inch screen running a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 CPU, and the Mi Mix 2, an incredible-looking bezel-less phone packing Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chip and 6GB RAM.