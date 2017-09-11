Xiaomi's bezel-less Mi Mix 2 will dazzle you

Aloysius Low/CNET

Even if we've recently seen the tiny-bezel look from the Essential Phone and Samsung's Galaxy Note 8, Xiaomi's Mi Mix 2 is still a jaw dropper.

Announced on Monday, the Mi Mix 2 is the company's new flagship phone. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and has a 5.99-inch, 2,080x1,080-pixel resolution display. That screen is smaller than last year -- the original Mi Mix had a 6.4-inch display -- and it's without dual cameras, with a lone 12-megapixel shooter on the back, but there's no denying the device's beauty.

The Mix 2, like the Mix was, is Xiaomi's most expensive phone. The base 6GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage model costs 3,299 yuan, which converts to roughly $535, £405 and AU$665. There are configurations with more storage that cost more (128GB, 256GB), with the most expensive special edition priced at 4,699 yuan, which converts to $720, £545 and AU$895.

Besides the smaller size, there are some more changes made from last year. The Mix 2 now has metal sides instead of the ceramic material used in the original. If you really want the whole ceramic experience like the original Mix, the aforementioned special edition is for you. The phone still has a ceramic back that's scratch resistant, so you don't have to worry about tiny nicks to the phone, but the downside is ceramic phones can be fragile when dropped.

Quick specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor



5.99-inch full-HD+ display (2,080 x 1,080 pixels)



6GB RAM with 128GB/256GB onboard storage



3,400mAh embedded battery



Rear fingerprint sensor



As with most Xiaomi phones, the Mix 2 will be sold in China first before rolling out to the rest of its global markets. That, however, doesn't include the US, UK or Australia, but you'll be able to get one from an online reseller. That will take some work, but the phone will have working 4G everywhere in the world, including in the US.