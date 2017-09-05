If you've long forgotten about Google's Android One initiative, well, it's not your fault. The plan to offer the pure Android experience on low-cost phones was meant for developing nations, so you may never have seen one if you live in the US or the UK.

Xiaomi just announced the latest addition to the Android One family: the new Mi A1. The metal-bodied phone will hit 40 countries, including India, where Xiaomi today broke the news, Russia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico later this month.

Priced at 14,999 Indian Rupees, or about $235, £180 and AU$295 converted, the A1 is an inexpensive way to get a pure Android experience. Unfortunately, it's unlikely the phone will be officially available in the US -- though it won't be too hard to find one through an online reseller.

Aloysius Low/CNET

Spec wise, the A1 is a lot more powerful than most Android One phones. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, while most of its Android One competition run on slower Snapdragon 400-series chips. It also sports two 12-megapixel rear cameras, similar to the ones found on Xiaomi's flagship Mi 6, which offer 2x optical zoom as well as portrait mode.

But if you're thinking that Xiaomi came up with a completely new phone from scratch, that's not the case here. The A1 is actually known as the Xiaomi 5X in China, but now repackaged for the global market.

That's not necessarily a bad thing, because it's a sweet phone for its price. And if you've hated the fact that Xiaomi's phones run Xiaomi's custom MIUI, the good news is that the A1 is all Android with none of the distractions (except for the camera app, which is from Xiaomi).

Quick specs