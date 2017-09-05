CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Xiaomi joins Google's Android One with the Mi A1

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8

If you've long forgotten about Google's Android One initiative, well, it's not your fault. The plan to offer the pure Android experience on low-cost phones was meant for developing nations, so you may never have seen one if you live in the US or the UK. 

Xiaomi just announced the latest addition to the Android One family: the new Mi A1. The metal-bodied phone will hit 40 countries, including India, where Xiaomi today broke the news, Russia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico later this month.

Priced at 14,999 Indian Rupees, or about $235, £180 and AU$295 converted, the A1 is an inexpensive way to get a pure Android experience. Unfortunately, it's unlikely the phone will be officially available in the US -- though it won't be too hard to find one through an online reseller.

xiaomi-mi-a1-007

The fingerprint sensor is located at the rear.

 Aloysius Low/CNET

Spec wise, the A1 is a lot more powerful than most Android One phones. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, while most of its Android One competition run on slower Snapdragon 400-series chips. It also sports two 12-megapixel rear cameras, similar to the ones found on Xiaomi's flagship Mi 6, which offer 2x optical zoom as well as portrait mode. 

But if you're thinking that Xiaomi came up with a completely new phone from scratch, that's not the case here. The A1 is actually known as the Xiaomi 5X in China, but now repackaged for the global market.

That's not necessarily a bad thing, because it's a sweet phone for its price. And if you've hated the fact that Xiaomi's phones run Xiaomi's custom MIUI, the good news is that the A1 is all Android with none of the distractions (except for the camera app, which is from Xiaomi).

Quick specs

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor
  • 5.5-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage
  • 3,080mAh battery
  • Dual-SIM support

Best phones of 2017

See All

  • Samsung Galaxy S8

    But we're still waiting on the Siri-like AI.

  • Motorola Moto G5 Plus

    The Moto G5 Plus puts premium smartphone features like a metal body, new shortcuts and...

  • OnePlus 3T
    Starting at: £479.00

    Our favorite mid-price phone gets revamped with a faster processor and a bigger battery.

  • LG G6

    With the G6, LG ditches the mod life and goes conventional. It's boring, but it works.

Discuss: Xiaomi Mi A1

Guidelines
Log In
Please log in to CNET to comment
Post Comment As...

Where to Buy

Xiaomi Mi A1

Part Number: CNETXiaomi Mi A1

Visit manufacturer site for details.