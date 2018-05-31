Xiaomi's Mi 8 is the best iPhone X recreation yet

Xiaomi

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has a new flagship phone, and well, it honestly kinda looks like Apple's iPhone X.

The Xiaomi Mi 8, which incidentally skips the 7 in favor of the number 8 to mark the company's eighth year, shares a similar notch design and vertical rear cameras. It will also come with infrared cameras located at the notch for face unlocking, a feature also available on the iPhone X.

The Mi 8 will run Xiaomi's custom MIUI 10 skin on top of Android (Xiaomi didn't say which version, but it's likely Oreo), and the new updated skin will feature gesture controls and a driving mode that uses Xiaomi's own Xiao Ai voice assistant. It will also support portrait mode for single camera phones.

Besides sharing an uncanny resemblance to the Apple phone, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 powered phone sports a 6.21-inch AMOLED display that doesn't quite stretch all the way to the bottom like the X. Other cool features include being the world's first phone to adopt dual-frequency GPS for more accurate navigation.

The rear 12-megapixel dual-cameras will take pretty good pictures -- Xiaomi says its cameras achieved a 105 photo score after being rated by DxOMark, and located on the front is a 20-megapixel camera using pixel binning technology to combine four pixels into a larger one for better low-light shots.

Xiaomi

A smaller Mi 8 SE will also be available, sporting a smaller 5.88-inch AMOLED display, and it will be the first phone to launch with Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 710 chip.

If you're still searching for something even better than the Xiaomi Mi 8, you need not look too far. The Mi 8 Explorer Edition is Xiaomi's coolest-looking phone yet, featuring a transparent glass back panel that lets you peek into the insides of the phone. It's also the first Android phone to sport 3D face unlocking using structured light technology that projects multiple measurement points on the face, a method which is used in Apple's Face ID and Intel's RealSense.

The tech behind the face unlocking is also used for Xiaomi's version of Apple's animojis -- so if you're looking for an Android phone that can do Apple's animoji -- well, here it is.

It will also pack Synaptic's underscreen fingerprint scanner -- Xiaomi says the Explorer Edition's scanner features pressure sensitivity, which allows it to activate, scan and unlock the phone much faster. The regular Mi 8 uses a standard rear fingerprint scanner, in case you're wondering.

Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Mi 8 and Mi 8 SE will hit China from June 5 and 8 respectively, while the Mi 8 Explorer Edition is set to launch later, though no dates were provided. The Mi 8 will have a starting price of 2,699 Chinese yuan (which converts to about $420, £315 and AU$555) while the Mi 8 SE's base price will start at 1,799 Chinese yuan (approximately $280, £210 and AU$370). The Explorer Edition will cost the most -- at 3,699 Chinese yuan (or about $575, £435 and AU$760) .

Apart from the three new phones, Xiaomi also announced its largest TV, a 75-inch 4K capable Mi TV 4, a new Mi-Band 3 fitness tracker that claims a 20-day battery life and the Mi VR Standlone, a portable VR headset co-developed by Oculus with the intention of being China's version of the Oculus Go.