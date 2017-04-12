Xiaomi's Mi 6 flagship phone will be unveiled on April 19

Screenshot by Aloysius Low/CNET

Xiaomi's Mi 5 was a legitimate, budget-friendly competitor to the Samsung Galaxy S7 last year. On April 19, we'll see if its next phone, the Mi 6, is just as impressive.

The Mi 5 made its debut at Mobile World Congress 2016, but this year the Chinese phone maker chose to skip the event and make an announcement on its home turf instead.

While details of the new phone are lacking due to Xiaomi's usual secrecy, leaks are suggesting it will come in two versions, a normal 5.1-inch model and a bigger 5.7-inch phone with a 2K display and curved edges, according to NDTV.

Given Xiaomi's past track record with Qualcomm, it's very likely the Mi 6 will be one of the few phones sporting the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. This should give it blazing speeds and great battery life to boot.

CNET will be at the launch of the new Mi 6 in Beijing, so check back next week for our hands-on.

Rumored specs