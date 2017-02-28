Xiaomi's slick Mi 5C packs the company's first processor

Enlarge Image Xiaomi

Xiaomi is following the footsteps of Apple and local rival Huawei, on Tuesday announcing the Mi 5C -- a phone powered by the company's first in-house chipset, named Pinecone.

The Mi 5C looks to be a cheaper, less powerful iteration of last year's excellent Mi 5. Like that phone, it has a 5.15-inch screen. Unlike that phone, it has 3GB of RAM, a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 2,860mAh battery. Compare that to the Mi 5's 4GB of RAM, 16-megapixel rear camera and 3,000mAh battery.

But the Mi 5C clearly wins on price: It'll cost 1,500 yuan, which converts to around $220, AU$280 and £175, when it launches on March 3 in China. That's a good bit lower than the 2,700 yuan ($400, AU$500, £315) the Mi 5 cost last year.

The Mi 5C houses Xiaomi's own Pinecone chipset, which packs an octa-core Surge S1 processor -- it remains to be seen how it'll stack up to Qualcomm's Snapdragon range.

The Mi 5C key specs:

5.15-inch display

5.6x2.7x0.27 inches (144.4x70.7x7.1mm)

Octa-core Surge S1 processor

12 megapixel rear camera, 8 megapixel front-facing camera

3GB RAM

64GB of internal memory

2,860mAh non-removable battery

Android 7.1 Nougat

Fingerprint reader

As with previous phones from the innovative Chinese electronics company, it'll run MIUI, a customised version of Android. It's based on Android 7.1 Nougat, first introduced last October with Google's own Pixel phones.

Xiaomi becomes the latest phone maker to create its own processors, after Apple and Huawei. It'll theoretically let the company craft phones for cheaper, allowing it to sell them at a lower cost. That'll give it a much-needed competitive edge in China, where it last year slid from No. 1 to No. 5.

The Mi 5C's China-exclusivity means you won't be able to buy it from your local carrier, but it won't take long for the phone to pop up on third-party online retailers.