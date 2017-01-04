Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

I reviewed the Withings Home back in 2015 (video below). At $200, £150 or AU$275, this do-it-yourself security camera had a lot of competitive features -- 1080p high-definition video resolution, live streaming, motion detection capabilities. It even had additional sensors for detecting volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in the air.

But the Home didn't offer an Android app or a web interface when I tested it. You also couldn't save recorded video clips.

Flash forward to today and Withings is back with a second-gen version of the Home, the Home Plus. Replacing Withings' original security camera offering, the $200 Home Plus actually has a lot of the same features. But this time there's an Android version of the Withings Home app, as well as a 24-hour timelapse of activity, a two-day event log and optional continuous video recording for a monthly fee.

The Home Plus also works with Apple's smart home platform, HomeKit. That means you can pair your device to Apple's Home app for iOS devices. You can also use your Apple Watch or Apple TV to view your camera's live feed. While there aren't many voice commands that work with the Home Plus, you can ask Siri to adjust the color of the night light LEDs in the camera's base.

The Home Plus also isn't the first security camera to announce upcoming compatibility with HomeKit. Both August and Kuna announced plans to work with the smart home platform back in July. Withings' Home Plus is expected to hit stores in early 2017 -- stay tuned for the full review.

