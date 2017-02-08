Verizon's big-battery Wear24 smartwatch with Android 2.0 takes on LG's Style and Sport

LG's Style and Sport aren't the only brand-new watches flaunting Google's Android Wear 2 software.
Verizon has also announced the Wear24, a smartwatch all its own, and one with enough battery power to stare down most other smartwatches you can buy today: 450mAh. (The LG Sport comes close with a 430mAh ticker.)
The 4G LTE-connected Wear24 will start selling in March for $299.99 with a new two-year activation and $349 if you buy it no-contract (If you're into clues, the small box next to the 3-hour mark hints at March 25, but that's just a guess.)
Verizon partnered with manufacturer Quanta to make the Wear24.
Wear24's hardware specs:
- 1.4-inch AMOLED display (290ppi)
- 450mAh battery with wireless charging
- IP67 water resistance rating (up to 3.3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes)
- NFC with Android Pay support
- 42x13.5mm
- 4G LTE
Updated at 3:42pm PT with the manufacturer and off-contract pricing.