WD's latest My Passport SSD has almost everything

WD

If you're disappointed by WD's previous My Passport portable drive's bulky design and lack of USB-C support, you're in for a pleasant surprise. The storage maker announced today the My Passport SSD which seems to have almost everything one would want from a portable drive.

WD's first SSD-based My Passport

Housing a solid-state drive (SSD) on the inside, the new My Passport SSD is claimed to deliver a copy speed up to 515 megabytes per second, by far the fastest among all WD portable drives to date. Up to now, all previous drives in WD's My Passport family use regular hard drives on the inside.

Using solid-state storage also allows the new My Passport to be WD's most compact portable drive yet. Measuring just 3.5 by 1.8 by 0.39 inches (90 millimeters by 45 millimeters by 10 millimeters), the new drive is literally less than half the size of a standard passport book.

Latest USB standard, top security feature

The My Passport SSD is also the first drive from WD that features USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) with a USB-C port. This means it will work with all new computers that have USB-C or Thunderbolt 3. The drive also includes an adapter cable for it to work with all existing computers, including those with a USB 2.0 port.

WD says the new My Passport SSD is rugged, able to survive 6.5-foot drops with a shock resistance of up to 1,500 G-force. What's more, to guard your data in case of loss or theft, it features 256-bit AES hardware encryption -- the strongest commercial encryption to date -- with password protection.

Availability

The new My Passport SSD is set to be available this month in 256GB and 512GB capacities. If you want the 1TB capacity, you'll need to wait till May. It's unclear if there will be even larger capacities in the near future.

Its pricing is currently unclear, but given the specs, it likely will give other similar products like the Samsung SSD T3 or the Glyph Atom a good run for their money. Check back soon for its full review.