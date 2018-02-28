Wacom Cintiq Pro 24 Specifications

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

Wacom Cintiq Pro 24

Part Number: DTK2420K0

1 Related Model

Power Device

  • Nominal Voltage
    AC 100/240 V
  • Power Consumption Operational
    100 Watt
  • Power Consumption Stand by
    2 Watt

Input Device

  • Connectivity Technology
    wired
  • Interface
    DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C
  • Movement Detection Technology
    electromagnetic
  • Movement Resolution
    5080 lpi
  • Pressure Levels
    8192
  • Active Area
    20.6 in x 11.6 in

Interface Provided

  • Qty
    1, 4
  • Connector Type
    9 pin USB Type A, mini-phone 3.5 mm

Power

  • Voltage Required
    AC 100/240 V

Display

  • Image Brightness
    350
  • Image Aspect Ratio
    16:9
  • Image Contrast Ratio
    1000:1
  • Type
    LCD display
  • Diagonal Size
    23.6 in
  • Color Support
    1.074 billion colors (10-bit)
  • Native Resolution
    3840 x 2160
  • Horizontal Viewing Angle
    176
  • Vertical Viewing Angle
    176
  • Response Time
    12 ms

Miscellaneous

  • Compliant Standards
    C-Tick, BSMI, ICES-003, CB, FCC Part 15 B, CCC, KCC, GOST-R, VCCI Class B, China RoHS, RCM, EU RoHS
  • Included Pointing Device Accessories
    AC power adapter, DisplayPort cable (3m), nibs (10 pcs.), pen holder, pen stand, pen tip nib removal tool, ExpressKey Remote, HDMI cable (3m), Mini DisplayPort to DisplayPort adapter, USB cable (3 m), USB-C to USB-C cable (1.5 m), USB-micro USB cable (30cm), Wacom Pro Pen 2, cleaning cloth
  • Color Category
    black

System Requirements

  • OS Required
    Apple MacOS X 10.11 or later, Microsoft Windows 7 or later

Header

  • Brand
    Wacom
  • Product Line
    Wacom Cintiq Pro
  • Model
    24 Creative Pen Display
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    26.7 in
  • Depth
    1.9 in
  • Height
    15.5 in
  • Weight
    15.43 lbs

General

  • Manufacturer
    Wacom Technology Corp.

