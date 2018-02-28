Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Wacom Cintiq Pro 24
Part Number: DTK2420K0
Power Device
-
Nominal VoltageAC 100/240 V
-
Power Consumption Operational100 Watt
-
Power Consumption Stand by2 Watt
Input Device
-
Connectivity Technologywired
-
InterfaceDisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C
-
Movement Detection Technologyelectromagnetic
-
Movement Resolution5080 lpi
-
Pressure Levels8192
-
Active Area20.6 in x 11.6 in
Interface Provided
-
Qty1, 4
-
Connector Type9 pin USB Type A, mini-phone 3.5 mm
Power
-
Voltage RequiredAC 100/240 V
Display
-
Image Brightness350
-
Image Aspect Ratio16:9
-
Image Contrast Ratio1000:1
-
TypeLCD display
-
Diagonal Size23.6 in
-
Color Support1.074 billion colors (10-bit)
-
Native Resolution3840 x 2160
-
Horizontal Viewing Angle176
-
Vertical Viewing Angle176
-
Response Time12 ms
Miscellaneous
-
Compliant StandardsC-Tick, BSMI, ICES-003, CB, FCC Part 15 B, CCC, KCC, GOST-R, VCCI Class B, China RoHS, RCM, EU RoHS
-
Included Pointing Device AccessoriesAC power adapter, DisplayPort cable (3m), nibs (10 pcs.), pen holder, pen stand, pen tip nib removal tool, ExpressKey Remote, HDMI cable (3m), Mini DisplayPort to DisplayPort adapter, USB cable (3 m), USB-C to USB-C cable (1.5 m), USB-micro USB cable (30cm), Wacom Pro Pen 2, cleaning cloth
-
Color Categoryblack
System Requirements
-
OS RequiredApple MacOS X 10.11 or later, Microsoft Windows 7 or later
Header
-
BrandWacom
-
Product LineWacom Cintiq Pro
-
Model24 Creative Pen Display
-
Packaged Quantity1
Dimensions & Weight
-
Width26.7 in
-
Depth1.9 in
-
Height15.5 in
-
Weight15.43 lbs
General
- ManufacturerWacom Technology Corp.