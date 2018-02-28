Wacom Pro Engine module turns Cintiq Pro into a workstation

Enlarge Image Wacom

Wacom is increasingly creeping into full-on computing, culminating with the tablet, or "pen computer" as the company calls the format. Now, in conjunction with the Cintiq Pro 24 or 32 -- the latest in its series of monitors with pressure-sensitive-stylus support -- the company's announced what is essentially its first desktop system. The Cintiq Pro Engine is a module with workstation-class components that you slip into the Cintiq 24 or 32 Pro, turning it into a power Windows 10 all-in-one.

The Cintiq Pro 24 is scheduled to ship in March, priced at $2,000 for the standard version (£1,900) and $2,500 for a version with touch support (£2,400). The 32-inch will follow later this year. They will only ship in the US, Japan, and selected countries in Europe, at least to start with; sorry for now, Australia.

In addition to the new sizes for the Cintiq Pro line, these models have 4K UHD displays with 10-bit panels, supporting 99 percent of the Adobe RGB color gamut. They also inherit the latest version of Wacom's EMR technology, with 8,092 levels of pressure sensitivity and 60 degrees of tilt sensitivity.

There are two models of the Engine, slated to ship in May.

Cintiq Pro Engine

Core I5 Xeon OS Windows 10 Pro Windows 10 Pro for Workstation CPU Intel Core i5 quad core Intel Xeon GPU 6GB Nvidia Quadro P3200 6GB Nvidia Quadro P3200 Memory 16GB 32GB Storage 256GB SSD 512GB SSD Networking 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, Ethernet 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, Ethernet Ports 2 x USB-C, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x mini DisplayPort 2 x USB-C, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x mini DisplayPort Price $2,500, £2,400 $3,300, £3,420

Though it's not clear yet which version of each CPU they'll use, they're both supposedly VR-ready. Wacom says that the storage and the RAM are upgradable, which is great.

I do see one drawback in the fine print: The Engine attaches to the Cintiq via an internal USB-C connector, and the Cintiq's USB 3.0 connections run at USB 2.0 speeds so that the system has sufficient bandwidth for the 4K display.

There's also a new stand option so you don't have to live with those runty legs. The Ergo Stand will also ship in May, and supports rotation as well as folding down to an obtuse angle. As yet, there's no pricing for the stand.