Nanopresso makes espresso coffee anywhere you go

Just because you're miles away from civilization doesn't mean you can't enjoy an espresso. The $65 Nanopresso portable espresso maker pulls shots without electricity or even a motor. You supply finely ground coffee, hot water, a cup and muscle to prime its manual pump. After that the Nanopresso does the rest.

Weighing under 1 pound (11.9 ounces, 336 grams), the 6.1 inch (156mm) Nanopresso is certainly compact. Its design reminds me of a miniature thermos. Both ends of the Nanopresso unscrew to reveal separate compartments. One side is a 2.7 ounce (80ml) water tank. The other houses a tiny portafilter assembly.

To make espresso add grounds to the portafilter with the included scoop. Next tamp the grounds down, using the bottom of scoop. Now screw the filter cap back into position (top side). Pour hot water (right off the boil) into the tank. Tighten the portafilter and main sections back onto the tank (full) below.

With your cup at the ready, flip the Nanopresso upside down and release its pump piston. Five or six pumps later espresso should begin to flow into your cup. Wacaco, the company behind the Nanopresso, says the pump system creates 18 bars of internal pressure. According to Wacaco, that's enough to conjure shots capped with layers of cafe-quality crema.

The Nanopresso at a glance: