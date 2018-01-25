Vivo's X20 Plus UD features an under-screen fingerprint scanner

When it was unveiled at CES 2018, the Vivo X20 Plus UD didn't have a name or a launch date, but the world's first phone with a fingerprint scanner under the display is now available in China.

It's not a completely new phone, though -- the X20 Plus UD is an updated version of the X20 Plus, with the aforementioned tech instead of a rear fingerprint scanner. To unlock the X20 Plus UD, it's as simple as putting your finger on the screen, though the tradeoff is you won't be able to use a thick screen protector. Don't fret though, it comes bundled with a compatible one.

Specs wise, it's the same as the X20 Plus, which means an 18:9, 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display (2,160x1,080 pixels), Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM and two rear 12-megapixel cameras. It will retail for around 3,600 Chinese yuan, which converts to $570, £400 or AU$700.

While the X20 Plus UD the first phone to use the under-screen tech, expect to see more phones sport a similar feature come Mobile World Congress 2018 in March, where big brands such as Samsung and LG will have new phones to show off. Also, given Vivo's close relationship with Oppo and OnePlus, it's a good guess you will see phones from these two Chinese phone brands with under-screen fingerprint scanners pretty soon.

For now though, if you're thinking of getting one, you'll have to wait, as this phone is only available in China, with no word on when it will be available in Vivo's international markets. There's always the option of third-party online retailers, but the phone will likely come without Google's Play Store installed, so be warned.

Quick specs