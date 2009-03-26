Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Velocity Micro Edge Z5 (Intel Core 2 Quad Q9400 Overclocked)
Part Number: EdgeZ5
General
Desktop typeGaming system
- ManufacturerVelocity Micro
Processor / Chipset
Number of CoresQuad-Core
Memory
Max Supported Size8 GB
RAM
Installed Size4 GB
Hard Drive
Installed Qty1
Capacity750 GB
Processor
Installed Qty1
Max Supported Qty1
UpgradabilityUpgradable
TypeQuad-Core
Processor NumberQ9400
ManufacturerIntel
Clock Speed2.66 GHz, 2.66 GHz
Manufacturer Warranty
Type1 Yr Warranty
Operating System / Software
OS Provided: TypeMicrosoft Windows Vista Home Premium 64-bit Edition, Microsoft Windows Vista
Service & Support
General
