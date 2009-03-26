Velocity Micro Edge Z5 (Intel Core 2 Quad Q9400 Overclocked) Specifications

Velocity Micro Edge Z5 (Intel Core 2 Quad Q9400 Overclocked)

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

Part Number: EdgeZ5

General

  • Desktop type
    Gaming system
  • Manufacturer
    Velocity Micro

Processor / Chipset

  • Number of Cores
    Quad-Core

Memory

  • Max Supported Size
    8 GB

RAM

  • Installed Size
    4 GB

Hard Drive

  • Installed Qty
    1
  • Capacity
    750 GB

Processor

  • Installed Qty
    1
  • Max Supported Qty
    1
  • Upgradability
    Upgradable
  • Type
    Quad-Core
  • Processor Number
    Q9400
  • Manufacturer
    Intel
  • Clock Speed
    2.66 GHz, 2.66 GHz

Manufacturer Warranty

  • Type
    1 Yr Warranty

Operating System / Software

  • OS Provided: Type
    Microsoft Windows Vista Home Premium 64-bit Edition, Microsoft Windows Vista

Service & Support

  • Type
    1 Yr Warranty

