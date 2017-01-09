Uvify

UVify is showing off its new racing drone this week at the CES trade show in Las Vegas. The Draco modular drone is easy to repair, lightweight and lightning-fast. UVify claims it can reach a top speed of 100 miles per hour.

The drone features a protective carbon-fiber shell. If it does get damaged, the modular design allows you to quickly swap out the propellers and appendages. The Draco, which UVify is advertising as ready-to-fly out of the box, is also capable of performing 360-degree flips and other stunts, which can be captured on the built-in camera.

The Draco racing drone is available now for preorder for $500 (coverted to roughly £407 or AU$685). A second model with a high definition camera (an upgrade from analog) can be had for $600.