Enlarge Image JBL

We haven't loved previous JBL-engineered Under Armour wireless sports headphones, but the new neckband-style UA Sport Wireless Flex ($130) might have the potential to break that streak. Available for preorder now, it's due to ship on Dec. 30. (UK and Australian prices weren't available but that converts to about £100 or AU$175.)

Although it's not so different from JBL's other neckband-style Bluetooth headphones, it has a few sports-oriented features, including a "RunSafe" LED with three flashing modes, "bend-and-stay flex zones" in the neckband for an adjustable fit and a "speed charge battery" that gets you 1 hour of playback with just 5 minutes of charging time (battery life is rated at 11 hours at moderate volume levels). It's also worth mentioning that the earbuds adhere to each other magnetically.

JBL says the headphone has been tuned with its "bold, powerful JBL Charged Sound." I'm not sure what that means, but hopefully the bass isn't bloated and the headphone has decent clarity and definition.

As soon as I get a sample, which should be in a few weeks, I'll let you know they stack up against the competition. Until then, here's a look at the headphone's key features, according to JBL.

UA Sport Wireless Flex features