Trendnet AC1900 Dual Band Wireless Router
Part Number: TEW-818DRU
General
-
Frequency Band2.4 GHz / 5 GHz
-
Authentication MethodRadio Service Set ID (SSID)
-
-
Encryption AlgorithmWPA2
- ManufacturerTRENDnet
Modem
-
Antenna Qty2
Networking
-
Form Factor (FE)desktop
-
Typewireless router
-
Connectivity Technologywired, wireless
-
Data Link ProtocolEthernet, Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
-
Network / Transport ProtocolDDNS
-
FeaturesFTP server, GREENnet technology, IP address filtering, IPv6 support, MAC address filtering, NAT support, Quality of Service (QoS), Samba support, Stateful Packet Inspection (SPI), URL filtering, Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS), Wireless Distribution System (WDS) support, parental control, pre-encrypted
-
Compliant StandardsIEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac (draft 2.0), IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n, IEEE 802.3, IEEE 802.3ab, IEEE 802.3u
-
Wireless Protocol802.11a/b/g/n/ac (draft 2.0)
-
Data Transfer Rate1.3 Gbps
-
WAN Ports Qty1
-
Integrated Switch4-port switch
-
Key FeaturesUSB port
Antenna
-
-
Gain Level6 dBi
-
Aerial Form Factorinternal
Interface Provided
-
InterfaceEthernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T
-
Qty1, 4
-
Connector Type4 pin USB Type A, 9 pin USB Type A, RJ-45
-
Type (FF)LAN, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, WAN
Miscellaneous
-
-
Colour Categoryblack
System Requirements
-
OS RequiredApple MacOS X 10.4, Microsoft Windows 7 / Windows 8, Microsoft Windows Vista, Microsoft Windows XP, Windows 8.1
Environmental Parameters
-
Min Operating Temperature0 °C
-
Max Operating Temperature40 °C
-
Humidity Range Operating0 - 90% (non-condensing)
-
Power Device
-
Typeexternal power adapter
-
Nominal VoltageAC 120/230 V
-
Frequency Required50 - 60 Hz
-
Power Consumption Operational22 Watt
Header
-
BrandTRENDnet
-
Product LineTRENDnet
-
ModelTEW-818DRU
-
Packaged Quantity1
-
CompatibilityMac, PC
Cable Details
-
Typenetwork cable
-
Included Qty1
-
Length1.5 m
Dimensions & Weight
-
Width15.5 cm
-
Depth4.8 cm
-
Height18 cm
-
Weight395 g
Software
-
TypeDrivers & Utilities
Service & Support
-
Type3 years warranty
Service & Support Details
-
Full Contract Period3 years
-
Typelimited warranty
General
