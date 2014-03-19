Trendnet AC1900 Dual Band Wireless Router Specifications

A powerful Wi-Fi router with a friendly price tag

Trendnet AC1900 Dual Band Wireless Router

Part Number: TEW-818DRU

General

  • Frequency Band
    2.4 GHz / 5 GHz
  • Authentication Method
    Radio Service Set ID (SSID)
  • Encryption Algorithm
    WPA2
  • Manufacturer
    TRENDnet

Modem

  • Antenna Qty
    2

Networking

  • Form Factor (FE)
    desktop
  • Type
    wireless router
  • Connectivity Technology
    wired, wireless
  • Data Link Protocol
    Ethernet, Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
  • Network / Transport Protocol
    DDNS
  • Features
    FTP server, GREENnet technology, IP address filtering, IPv6 support, MAC address filtering, NAT support, Quality of Service (QoS), Samba support, Stateful Packet Inspection (SPI), URL filtering, Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS), Wireless Distribution System (WDS) support, parental control, pre-encrypted
  • Compliant Standards
    IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac (draft 2.0), IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n, IEEE 802.3, IEEE 802.3ab, IEEE 802.3u
  • Wireless Protocol
    802.11a/b/g/n/ac (draft 2.0)
  • Data Transfer Rate
    1.3 Gbps
  • WAN Ports Qty
    1
  • Integrated Switch
    4-port switch
  • Key Features
    USB port

Antenna

  • Antenna Qty
    2
  • Gain Level
    6 dBi
  • Aerial Form Factor
    internal

Interface Provided

  • Interface
    Ethernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T
  • Qty
    1, 4
  • Connector Type
    4 pin USB Type A, 9 pin USB Type A, RJ-45
  • Type (FF)
    LAN, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, WAN

Miscellaneous

  • Colour Category
    black

System Requirements

  • OS Required
    Apple MacOS X 10.4, Microsoft Windows 7 / Windows 8, Microsoft Windows Vista, Microsoft Windows XP, Windows 8.1

Environmental Parameters

  • Min Operating Temperature
    0 °C
  • Max Operating Temperature
    40 °C
  • Humidity Range Operating
    0 - 90% (non-condensing)
Power Device

  • Type
    external power adapter
  • Nominal Voltage
    AC 120/230 V
  • Frequency Required
    50 - 60 Hz
  • Power Consumption Operational
    22 Watt

Header

  • Brand
    TRENDnet
  • Product Line
    TRENDnet
  • Model
    TEW-818DRU
  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Compatibility
    Mac, PC

Cable Details

  • Type
    network cable
  • Included Qty
    1
  • Length
    1.5 m

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    15.5 cm
  • Depth
    4.8 cm
  • Height
    18 cm
  • Weight
    395 g

Software

  • Type
    Drivers & Utilities

Service & Support

  • Type
    3 years warranty

Service & Support Details

  • Full Contract Period
    3 years
  • Type
    limited warranty

General

  • Manufacturer
    TRENDnet

