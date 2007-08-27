Toshiba Satellite U305 Specifications

Toshiba Satellite U305

Toshiba Satellite U305-S5097 (Dual Core 1.86GHz, 1GB RAM, 160GB HDD, Vista Home Premium)

Part Number: PSU34U-00C003 Released: 2 July 2007

General

  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Wireless capabilities
    IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g
  • Notebook type
    Thin-and-light (4-6 lbs.)
  • Screen type
    Widescreen
  • Manufacturer
    Toshiba

Processor / Chipset

  • CPU
    Intel Pentium T2130 / 1.86 GHz
  • Number of Cores
    Dual-Core
  • Cache
    L2 - 1 MB
  • Data Bus Speed
    533 MHz
  • Chipset Type
    Mobile Intel 943GML Express

Cache Memory

  • Type
    L2 cache
  • Installed Size
    1 MB

Memory

  • Max Supported Size
    4 GB
  • Technology
    DDR2 SDRAM
  • Speed
    667 MHz / PC2-5300 - 667 MHz
  • Slots Qty
    2

Storage

  • Interface
    Serial ATA-150
  • Optical Drive
    DVD±RW (±R DL) / DVD-RAM fixed
  • Type
    none
  • Read Speed
    24x (CD) / 8x (DVD)
  • Write Speed
    24x (CD) / 8x (DVD±R) / 4x (DVD±R DL)
  • Rewrite Speed
    16x (CD) / 6x (DVD-RW) / 8x (DVD+RW) / 5x (DVD-RAM)
  • Type
    portable

RAM

  • Memory Speed
    667 MHz
  • Memory Specification Compliance
    PC2-5300
  • Technology
    DDR2 SDRAM
  • Installed Size
    1 GB
  • Rated Memory Speed
    667 MHz

Environmental Parameters

  • Humidity Range Operating
    20 - 80%

Display

  • Widescreen Display
    Yes
  • Color Support
    24-bit (16.7 million colors)
  • Monitor Features
    TruBrite
  • Diagonal Size (metric)
    33.8 cm
  • Display Resolution Abbreviation
    WXGA

Audio & Video

  • Graphics Processor
    Intel GMA 950
  • Memory Allocation Technology
    Dynamic Video Memory Technology 3.0
  • Max Allocated RAM Size
    251 MB
  • Integrated Webcam
    Yes
  • Sound
    Stereo speakers, microphone

Hard Drive

  • Spindle Speed
    5400 rpm
  • Type
    HDD
  • Capacity
    160 GB

Input

  • Type
    keyboard, multimedia control panel, touchpad

Communications

  • Wireless Protocol
    802.11b/g
  • Wired Protocol
    10/100 Ethernet

Optical Storage

  • Drive Type
    DVD SuperMulti DL
  • Type
    DVD±RW (±R DL) / DVD-RAM
  • Form Factor
    fixed

Processor

  • CPU Type
    Pentium
  • Processor Number
    T2130
  • Manufacturer
    Intel
  • Clock Speed
    1.86 GHz

Floppy Drive

  • Type
    none

Card Reader

  • Type
    5 in 1 card reader
  • Supported Flash Memory
    Memory Stick, Memory Stick PRO, MultiMediaCard, SD Memory Card, xD-Picture Card

Battery

  • Technology
    Lithium ion
  • Capacity
    5200 mAh
  • Technology
    lithium ion

AC Adapter

  • Input
    AC 120/230 V (50/60 Hz)

Connections & Expansion

  • Slots
    2 x memory
    1 x ExpressCard (1 free)
  • Interfaces
    3 x USB 2.0 4 pin USB Type A
    1 x headphones - output - mini-phone stereo 3.5 mm
    1 x microphone - input - mini-phone 3.5 mm
    1 x IEEE 1394 (FireWire)
    1 x network - Ethernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX - RJ-45
    1 x modem - phone line - RJ-11
    1 x display / video - VGA - 15 pin HD D-Sub (HD-15)
  • Memory Card Reader
    5 in 1 (SD Card, Memory Stick, Memory Stick PRO, MultiMediaCard, xD-Picture Card)

Header

  • Brand
    Toshiba
  • Product Line
    Toshiba Satellite
  • Model
    Satellite U305
  • Country Kits
    United States
  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Compatibility
    PC

Miscellaneous

  • Features
    administrator password, security lock slot (cable lock sold separately), system password

Networking

  • Max Transfer Rate
    56 Kbps
  • Data Link Protocol
    Ethernet, Fast Ethernet, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g
  • Wireless LAN Supported
    Yes

System

  • Notebook Type
    notebook
  • Platform
    Windows
  • Hard Drive Capacity
    160 GB

Monitor

  • Diagonal Size
    13.3 in
  • Color Support
    24-bit (16.7 million colors)

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    12.2 in
  • Depth
    8.9 in
  • Height
    1.3 in

Manufacturer Warranty

  • Type
    1 year warranty

Audio Output

  • Compliant Standards
    High Definition Audio

Mainboard

  • Data Bus Speed
    533 MHz
  • Chipset Type
    Mobile Intel 943GML Express

Physical Characteristics

  • Weight
    4.63 lbs

Power

  • Min Operating Temperature
    41 °F
  • Max Operating Temperature
    95 °F

Operating System / Software

  • OS Provided: Type
    Microsoft Windows Vista
  • Type
    Adobe Reader 8.0, Google Desktop, Toshiba Bluetooth Stack, Toshiba ConfigFree, Toshiba Disc Creator, Toshiba Extended Tiles for Windows Mobility Center, Toshiba Game Console, Toshiba Security Assist, Toshiba Speech System, Toshiba Value Added Package, Ulead DVD MovieFactory 5 for Toshiba, Yahoo! Music Jukebox, Google Picasa, Google Toolbar, InterVideo WinDVD 8, McAfee Internet Security Suite (Trial), Microsoft Office 2007 Home and Student Edition (Trial), Microsoft Works 8.5, Sun Java 2 Runtime Environment, Toshiba Assist

Video Output

  • Graphics Processor
    Intel GMA 950
  • Graphics Processor Series
    Intel GMA

Video Memory

  • Memory Allocation Technology
    Dynamic Video Memory Technology 3.0
  • Max Allocated RAM Size
    251 MB

Notebook Camera

  • Integrated Webcam
    Yes

Service & Support

  • Type
    1 year warranty

Service & Support Details

  • Type
    limited warranty
  • Service Included
    parts and labor
  • Full Contract Period
    1 year

Sustainability

General

  • Manufacturer
    Toshiba

