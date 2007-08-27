Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Toshiba Satellite U305-S5097 (Dual Core 1.86GHz, 1GB RAM, 160GB HDD, Vista Home Premium)
Part Number: PSU34U-00C003 Released: 2 July 2007
General
Packaged Quantity1
Wireless capabilitiesIEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g
Notebook typeThin-and-light (4-6 lbs.)
Screen typeWidescreen
- ManufacturerToshiba
Processor / Chipset
CPUIntel Pentium T2130 / 1.86 GHz
Number of CoresDual-Core
CacheL2 - 1 MB
Data Bus Speed533 MHz
Chipset TypeMobile Intel 943GML Express
Cache Memory
TypeL2 cache
Installed Size1 MB
Memory
Max Supported Size4 GB
TechnologyDDR2 SDRAM
Speed667 MHz / PC2-5300 - 667 MHz
Slots Qty2
Storage
InterfaceSerial ATA-150
Optical DriveDVD±RW (±R DL) / DVD-RAM fixed
Typenone
Read Speed24x (CD) / 8x (DVD)
Write Speed24x (CD) / 8x (DVD±R) / 4x (DVD±R DL)
Rewrite Speed16x (CD) / 6x (DVD-RW) / 8x (DVD+RW) / 5x (DVD-RAM)
Typeportable
RAM
Memory Speed667 MHz
Memory Specification CompliancePC2-5300
TechnologyDDR2 SDRAM
Installed Size1 GB
Rated Memory Speed667 MHz
Environmental Parameters
Humidity Range Operating20 - 80%
Display
Widescreen DisplayYes
Color Support24-bit (16.7 million colors)
Monitor FeaturesTruBrite
Diagonal Size (metric)33.8 cm
Display Resolution AbbreviationWXGA
Audio & Video
Graphics ProcessorIntel GMA 950
Memory Allocation TechnologyDynamic Video Memory Technology 3.0
Max Allocated RAM Size251 MB
Integrated WebcamYes
SoundStereo speakers, microphone
Hard Drive
Spindle Speed5400 rpm
TypeHDD
Capacity160 GB
Input
Typekeyboard, multimedia control panel, touchpad
Communications
Wireless Protocol802.11b/g
Wired Protocol10/100 Ethernet
Optical Storage
Drive TypeDVD SuperMulti DL
TypeDVD±RW (±R DL) / DVD-RAM
Form Factorfixed
Processor
CPU TypePentium
Processor NumberT2130
ManufacturerIntel
Clock Speed1.86 GHz
Floppy Drive
Typenone
Card Reader
Type5 in 1 card reader
Supported Flash MemoryMemory Stick, Memory Stick PRO, MultiMediaCard, SD Memory Card, xD-Picture Card
Battery
TechnologyLithium ion
Capacity5200 mAh
Technologylithium ion
AC Adapter
InputAC 120/230 V (50/60 Hz)
Connections & Expansion
Slots2 x memory
1 x ExpressCard (1 free)
Interfaces3 x USB 2.0 4 pin USB Type A
1 x headphones - output - mini-phone stereo 3.5 mm
1 x microphone - input - mini-phone 3.5 mm
1 x IEEE 1394 (FireWire)
1 x network - Ethernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX - RJ-45
1 x modem - phone line - RJ-11
1 x display / video - VGA - 15 pin HD D-Sub (HD-15)
Memory Card Reader5 in 1 (SD Card, Memory Stick, Memory Stick PRO, MultiMediaCard, xD-Picture Card)
Header
BrandToshiba
Product LineToshiba Satellite
ModelSatellite U305
Country KitsUnited States
Packaged Quantity1
CompatibilityPC
Miscellaneous
Featuresadministrator password, security lock slot (cable lock sold separately), system password
Networking
Max Transfer Rate56 Kbps
Data Link ProtocolEthernet, Fast Ethernet, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g
Wireless LAN SupportedYes
System
Notebook Typenotebook
PlatformWindows
Hard Drive Capacity160 GB
Monitor
-
-
Dimensions & Weight
Width12.2 in
Depth8.9 in
Height1.3 in
Manufacturer Warranty
Type1 year warranty
Audio Output
Compliant StandardsHigh Definition Audio
Mainboard
Data Bus Speed533 MHz
Chipset TypeMobile Intel 943GML Express
Physical Characteristics
Weight4.63 lbs
Power
Min Operating Temperature41 °F
Max Operating Temperature95 °F
Operating System / Software
OS Provided: TypeMicrosoft Windows Vista
TypeAdobe Reader 8.0, Google Desktop, Toshiba Bluetooth Stack, Toshiba ConfigFree, Toshiba Disc Creator, Toshiba Extended Tiles for Windows Mobility Center, Toshiba Game Console, Toshiba Security Assist, Toshiba Speech System, Toshiba Value Added Package, Ulead DVD MovieFactory 5 for Toshiba, Yahoo! Music Jukebox, Google Picasa, Google Toolbar, InterVideo WinDVD 8, McAfee Internet Security Suite (Trial), Microsoft Office 2007 Home and Student Edition (Trial), Microsoft Works 8.5, Sun Java 2 Runtime Environment, Toshiba Assist
Video Output
Graphics ProcessorIntel GMA 950
Graphics Processor SeriesIntel GMA
Video Memory
Memory Allocation TechnologyDynamic Video Memory Technology 3.0
Max Allocated RAM Size251 MB
Notebook Camera
Integrated WebcamYes
Service & Support
Type1 year warranty
Service & Support Details
Typelimited warranty
Service Includedparts and labor
Full Contract Period1 year
Sustainability
2.8
General
ManufacturerToshiba