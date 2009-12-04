Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Toshiba Satellite P505-S8980
Part Number: PSPG0U-005002 Released: 15 November 2009
General
Packaged Quantity1
Wireless capabilitiesIEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g
Notebook typeBlu-ray drive, Desktop replacement
- ManufacturerToshiba
Processor / Chipset
CPUIntel Core 2 Duo T6600 / 2.2 GHz
Number of CoresDual-Core
CacheL2 - 2 MB
64-bit ComputingYes
Data Bus Speed800 MHz
Chipset TypeIntel 45GM Express
FeaturesEnhanced SpeedStep technology, Execute Disable Bit capability
Cache Memory
TypeL2 cache
Installed Size2 MB
Memory
Max Supported Size8 GB
TechnologyDDR2 SDRAM
Speed800 MHz
Slots Qty2
Storage
InterfaceSerial ATA-150
Optical DriveDVD±RW (±R DL) / DVD-RAM / BD-ROM
Typenone
Read Speed24x (CD) / 8x (DVD) / 6x (BD-ROM)
Write Speed24x (CD) / 8x (DVD) / 5x (DVD-RAM) / 8x (DVD-R Double layer) / 6x (DVD+R Double layer) / 6x (BD-R) / 4x (BD-R Double layer)
Typeportable
RAM
Memory Speed800 MHz
TechnologyDDR2 SDRAM
Installed Size6 GB
Environmental Parameters
Environmental standardsEPA Energy Star, RoHS
Humidity Range Operating20 - 80%
Max Altitude Operating9842 ft
Display
Widescreen DisplayYes
Monitor FeaturesTruBrite
Diagonal Size (metric)46.7 cm
Audio & Video
Graphics ProcessorIntel GMA 4500MHD
Memory Allocation TechnologyDynamic Video Memory Technology 5.0
Integrated WebcamYes
SoundStereo speakers, microphone
Featuresharman/kardon stereo speakers
Hard Drive
Spindle Speed5400 rpm
TypeHDD
Installed Qty1
Capacity500 GB
Input
Typekeyboard, touchpad
Localization & LayoutUS
Featuresmulti-touch touchpad
Communications
Wireless Protocol802.11b/g/n
Wired Protocol10/100 Ethernet
Optical Storage
Disc Labeling TechnologyLabelflash Technology
Drive TypeDVD SuperMulti DL / Blu-ray
TypeBlu Ray (read only)
Processor
CPU TypeCore 2 Duo
Processor NumberT6600
ManufacturerIntel
Clock Speed2.2 GHz
Floppy Drive
Typenone
Card Reader
Typecard reader
Battery
Capacity4000 mAh
Cells6-cell
Technologylithium ion
Run Time (Up To)2.96 hour(s)
AC Adapter
InputAC 120/230 V (50/60 Hz)
Connections & Expansion
Slots1 x ExpressCard (1 free)
InterfacesVGA
HDMI
Microphone input
Headphone output
FireWire
3 x USB 2.0
USB 2.0/eSATA
LAN
Headphone/SPDIF combo jack
Memory Card ReaderYes
Header
BrandToshiba
Product LineToshiba Satellite
ModelSatellite P505
Country KitsUnited States
Packaged Quantity1
CompatibilityPC
Miscellaneous
Colorfusion finish with sonic pattern in black onyx
Featuressecurity lock slot (cable lock sold separately)
Compliant StandardsRoHS
Software
-
Microsoft Office PreloadedIncludes a pre-loaded image of select Microsoft Office 2010 suites. Purchase an Office 2010 Product Key Card or disc to activate preloaded software on this PC.
Networking
Data Link ProtocolEthernet, Fast Ethernet, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
Wireless LAN SupportedYes
System
Notebook Typenotebook
PlatformWindows
Hard Drive Capacity500 GB
Monitor
Diagonal Size18.4 in
Dimensions & Weight
Width17.4 in
Depth11.6 in
Height1.6 in
Manufacturer Warranty
Type1 year warranty
Mainboard
Data Bus Speed800 MHz
Chipset TypeIntel 45GM Express
Environmental Standards
ENERGY STAR CertifiedYes
Physical Characteristics
Weight8.82 lbs
Operating System / Software
OS Provided: TypeMicrosoft Windows 7 Home Premium
TypeCorel DVD MovieFactory, Dolby Control Center, Toshiba PC Health Monitor, Toshiba Power-Saving Eco Utility, Toshiba Recovery Media Creator, WildTangent Orb Games Console, Face Recognition software, Microsoft Works 9.0, Norton Internet Security 2009 (30 days subscription), TOSHIBA Hard Drive Impact Sensor, Toshiba ConfigFree, Toshiba DVD Player, Toshiba Disc Creator, Toshiba HDD recovery
Video Output
Graphics ProcessorIntel GMA 4500MHD
Graphics Processor SeriesIntel GMA
Video Memory
Memory Allocation TechnologyDynamic Video Memory Technology 5.0
Notebook Camera
Integrated WebcamYes
Service & Support
Type1 year warranty
Service & Support Details
Typelimited warranty
Service Includedparts and labor
Full Contract Period1 year
Sustainability
2.8
General
- ManufacturerToshiba