Toshiba Satellite P505-S8980 Specifications

Toshiba Satellite P505-S8980

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

Toshiba Satellite P505-S8980

Part Number: PSPG0U-005002 Released: 15 November 2009

General

  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Wireless capabilities
    IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g
  • Notebook type
    Blu-ray drive, Desktop replacement
  • Manufacturer
    Toshiba

Processor / Chipset

  • CPU
    Intel Core 2 Duo T6600 / 2.2 GHz
  • Number of Cores
    Dual-Core
  • Cache
    L2 - 2 MB
  • 64-bit Computing
    Yes
  • Data Bus Speed
    800 MHz
  • Chipset Type
    Intel 45GM Express
  • Features
    Enhanced SpeedStep technology, Execute Disable Bit capability

Cache Memory

  • Type
    L2 cache
  • Installed Size
    2 MB

Memory

  • Max Supported Size
    8 GB
  • Technology
    DDR2 SDRAM
  • Speed
    800 MHz
  • Slots Qty
    2

Storage

  • Interface
    Serial ATA-150
  • Optical Drive
    DVD±RW (±R DL) / DVD-RAM / BD-ROM
  • Type
    none
  • Read Speed
    24x (CD) / 8x (DVD) / 6x (BD-ROM)
  • Write Speed
    24x (CD) / 8x (DVD) / 5x (DVD-RAM) / 8x (DVD-R Double layer) / 6x (DVD+R Double layer) / 6x (BD-R) / 4x (BD-R Double layer)
  • Type
    portable

RAM

  • Memory Speed
    800 MHz
  • Technology
    DDR2 SDRAM
  • Installed Size
    6 GB

Environmental Parameters

  • Environmental standards
    EPA Energy Star, RoHS
  • Humidity Range Operating
    20 - 80%
  • Max Altitude Operating
    9842 ft

Display

  • Widescreen Display
    Yes
  • Monitor Features
    TruBrite
  • Diagonal Size (metric)
    46.7 cm

Audio & Video

  • Graphics Processor
    Intel GMA 4500MHD
  • Memory Allocation Technology
    Dynamic Video Memory Technology 5.0
  • Integrated Webcam
    Yes
  • Sound
    Stereo speakers, microphone
  • Features
    harman/kardon stereo speakers

Hard Drive

  • Spindle Speed
    5400 rpm
  • Type
    HDD
  • Installed Qty
    1
  • Capacity
    500 GB

Input

  • Type
    keyboard, touchpad
  • Localization & Layout
    US
  • Features
    multi-touch touchpad

Communications

  • Wireless Protocol
    802.11b/g/n
  • Wired Protocol
    10/100 Ethernet

Optical Storage

  • Disc Labeling Technology
    Labelflash Technology
  • Drive Type
    DVD SuperMulti DL / Blu-ray
  • Type
    Blu Ray (read only)

Processor

  • CPU Type
    Core 2 Duo
  • Processor Number
    T6600
  • Manufacturer
    Intel
  • Clock Speed
    2.2 GHz

Floppy Drive

  • Type
    none

Card Reader

  • Type
    card reader

Battery

  • Capacity
    4000 mAh
  • Cells
    6-cell
  • Technology
    lithium ion
  • Run Time (Up To)
    2.96 hour(s)

AC Adapter

  • Input
    AC 120/230 V (50/60 Hz)

Connections & Expansion

  • Slots
    1 x ExpressCard (1 free)
  • Interfaces
    VGA
    HDMI
    Microphone input
    Headphone output
    FireWire
    3 x USB 2.0
    USB 2.0/eSATA
    LAN
    Headphone/SPDIF combo jack
  • Memory Card Reader
    Yes

Header

  • Brand
    Toshiba
  • Product Line
    Toshiba Satellite
  • Model
    Satellite P505
  • Country Kits
    United States
  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Compatibility
    PC

Miscellaneous

  • Color
    fusion finish with sonic pattern in black onyx
  • Features
    security lock slot (cable lock sold separately)
  • Compliant Standards
    RoHS

Software

  • Microsoft Office Preloaded
    Includes a pre-loaded image of select Microsoft Office 2010 suites. Purchase an Office 2010 Product Key Card or disc to activate preloaded software on this PC.

Networking

  • Data Link Protocol
    Ethernet, Fast Ethernet, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
  • Wireless LAN Supported
    Yes

System

  • Notebook Type
    notebook
  • Platform
    Windows
  • Hard Drive Capacity
    500 GB

Monitor

  • Diagonal Size
    18.4 in

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    17.4 in
  • Depth
    11.6 in
  • Height
    1.6 in

Manufacturer Warranty

  • Type
    1 year warranty

Mainboard

  • Data Bus Speed
    800 MHz
  • Chipset Type
    Intel 45GM Express

Environmental Standards

  • ENERGY STAR Certified
    Yes

Physical Characteristics

  • Weight
    8.82 lbs

Operating System / Software

  • OS Provided: Type
    Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium
  • Type
    Corel DVD MovieFactory, Dolby Control Center, Toshiba PC Health Monitor, Toshiba Power-Saving Eco Utility, Toshiba Recovery Media Creator, WildTangent Orb Games Console, Face Recognition software, Microsoft Works 9.0, Norton Internet Security 2009 (30 days subscription), TOSHIBA Hard Drive Impact Sensor, Toshiba ConfigFree, Toshiba DVD Player, Toshiba Disc Creator, Toshiba HDD recovery

Video Output

  • Graphics Processor
    Intel GMA 4500MHD
  • Graphics Processor Series
    Intel GMA

Video Memory

  • Memory Allocation Technology
    Dynamic Video Memory Technology 5.0

Notebook Camera

  • Integrated Webcam
    Yes

Service & Support

  • Type
    1 year warranty

Service & Support Details

  • Type
    limited warranty
  • Service Included
    parts and labor
  • Full Contract Period
    1 year

Sustainability

General

  • Manufacturer
    Toshiba

Where to Buy

Toshiba Satellite P505-S8980

Part Number: PSPG0U-005002 Released: 15 Nov 2009

Visit manufacturer site for details.

CNET earns fees when you click these offers.

Best Laptops for 2018

See All