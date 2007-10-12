Toshiba HD-A30 Specifications

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

Part Number: HDA-30 Released: 15 September 2007

Remote Control

  • Type
    universal remote control
  • Remote Control Technology
    infrared

Connections

  • Qty
    1
  • Type
    HDMI, audio line-out, component video output, composite video output, digital audio output (optical), network
  • Connector Location
    rear

Miscellaneous

  • Color
    high gloss black acrylic
  • Color Category
    black
  • Included Accessories
    universal remote control

Audio System

  • Sound Output Mode
    Surround Sound
  • Digital Audio Format
    DTS digital output, Dolby Digital output

Video

  • Upscaling
    Yes (up to 1080p)

Header

  • Brand
    Toshiba
  • Product Line
    Toshiba
  • Model
    HD-A30
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

DVD Features

  • Additional Features
    on-screen display

DVD

  • Form Factor
    tabletop
  • Built-in Audio Decoders
    DTS decoder, DTS-HD decoder, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD
  • Type
    HD DVD player
  • Media Type
    CD, CD-R, CD-RW, DVD, DVD-R, DVD-R DL, DVD-RW, HD DVD
  • Media Format
    NTSC
  • Changer Capacity
    1
  • Upscaling
    Yes

Signal Processing Features

  • Upscaling via HDMI
    up to 1080p

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    16.9 in
  • Depth
    12.9 in
  • Height
    2.3 in
  • Weight
    7.28 lbs

Dimensions & Weight (Shipping)

  • Shipping Width
    19.7 in
  • Shipping Depth
    16.1 in
  • Shipping Height
    5.6 in
  • Depth (Shipping)
    16.1 in

General

  • Manufacturer
    Toshiba

Part Number: HDA-30 Released: 15 Sep 2007

