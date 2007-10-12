Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Toshiba HD-A30
Part Number: HDA-30 Released: 15 September 2007
Remote Control
Typeuniversal remote control
Remote Control Technologyinfrared
Connections
Qty1
TypeHDMI, audio line-out, component video output, composite video output, digital audio output (optical), network
Connector Locationrear
Miscellaneous
Colorhigh gloss black acrylic
Color Categoryblack
Included Accessoriesuniversal remote control
Audio System
Sound Output ModeSurround Sound
Digital Audio FormatDTS digital output, Dolby Digital output
Video
UpscalingYes (up to 1080p)
Header
BrandToshiba
Product LineToshiba
ModelHD-A30
Packaged Quantity1
DVD Features
Additional Featureson-screen display
DVD
Form Factortabletop
Built-in Audio DecodersDTS decoder, DTS-HD decoder, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD
TypeHD DVD player
Media TypeCD, CD-R, CD-RW, DVD, DVD-R, DVD-R DL, DVD-RW, HD DVD
Media FormatNTSC
Changer Capacity1
UpscalingYes
Signal Processing Features
Upscaling via HDMIup to 1080p
Dimensions & Weight
Width16.9 in
Depth12.9 in
Height2.3 in
Weight7.28 lbs
Dimensions & Weight (Shipping)
Shipping Width19.7 in
Shipping Depth16.1 in
Shipping Height5.6 in
Depth (Shipping)16.1 in
General
- ManufacturerToshiba