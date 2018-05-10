CNET también está disponible en español.

Tivoli Audio's Andiamo mini Bluetooth speaker is good to go

This swanky little Bluetooth speaker may seem pretty pricey, but it does come with an Italian leather strap.

The Andiamo in silver.

Tivoli Audio is getting into the mini Bluetooth speaker game with the Andiamo, a high-end compact model that comes with an Italian leather carrying strap and costs $199. It's scheduled to be released in June. No word yet on UK or Australian pricing.

The speaker will come in black or silver and is encased "durable" aluminum. It reminds me a little of B&O Play's Beoplay A1 and will hopefully sound as good or else it will seem quite overpriced. You can get Bose's SoundLink Micro (£99.95 at Amazon.co.uk) for $100. However, it doesn't come with an Italian leather strap.

In case you didn't know, Andiamo means "let's go" in Italian and the speaker's battery life is rated at 20 hours of portable playback time. I look forward to giving it a go and will have a full review once we get our hands on a sample.

