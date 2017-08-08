If you've heard of Bluetooth trackers, you probably know Tile.

It's a small, battery-powered device that beeps when you ring it from a phone, or it can ring your phone when you press the button on the front.

Tile's latest Pro line has has a makeover and now comes in two versions: Sport and Style. One has a champagne gold accent and the other is a graphite finish — I'll let you decide which is which. The Style is slightly smaller and lighter than the Sport.

They feel sturdy and look more premium than the previous, almost pure white Tiles like the Mate and Slim. (By the way, the Mate and Slim are still available and not being superseded by these newer editions.)

Apart from their cosmetic differences, both of the Tile Pros are identical on the inside. Here's the cheat sheet:

Waterproof (rated to IP68, which means it can be submerged in water for 30 minutes at 1.5 meters)

Tile claims they're twice as loud as previous units (98dB)

200-foot range

Battery lasts a year

Like previous Tiles, the Pros don't come with replaceable batteries. Instead, you get a warning in the app to let you know when it's time to buy a replacement unit.

They also still work with the community geolocation feature. If you lose an item out of range, other users with the app can anonymously help track down the Tile on a map when they come within Bluetooth range.

Adjusting the volume of individual units is now possible through the app, and there's an Alexa skill and Google Assistant command for voice searches. Thankfully, a range of new ringtones have been added — if you're anything like me, you'll soon tire of hearing the same tones again and again when you lose stuff.

A single Tile Pro is $35/£30 each (approximately AU$44), and a two-pack with both the Style and the Sport will set you back $60/£50 (around AU$75). As for how it compares to other Bluetooth trackers on the market? Stay tuned.