TCL on Thursday announced a new fitness tracker with ultra-long battery life. The MoveBand BT can track steps, distance, calories burned and sleep for up to 30 days on a single charge. That's about 25 days longer than a Fitbit. It's also water-resistant (rated IP67) and can notify you to incoming calls, text messages, emails and other alerts from your phone.

While I haven't seen it in person just yet, the press images make the band look sleek and stylish. The MoveBand BT is being offered in two styles. There's a double wrap leather version for women and a unisex single leather strap model.

The MoveBand BT will be available in March. Pricing information hasn't been announced, but TCL has said that it will carry an "appealing price tag."