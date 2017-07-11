Louis Vuitton

The smartwatch spectrum is defined by fitness on one end and fashion on the other. On Tuesday, luxury brand Louis Vuitton launched its first smartwatch the Tambour Horizon Watch, which falls decidedly on the fashion side.

Louis Vuitton developed the watch in partnership with Google and Qualcomm. It runs Android Wear 2.0 but its design is based on the Tambour line of watches Louis Vuitton has sold since 2002.

The stainless-steel Tambour Horizon has a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display that is surrounded by a 24-hour dial ring allowing easy access to time zones for major cities around the world. It offers standard Android Wear functions like alarms, timers, weather, pedometer and notifications for calls, emails and messages; however, it lacks an optical heart rate monitor.

Exclusives include "My Flight," which provides up-to-date flight information and "City Guide," a set of curated guides and services by Louis Vuitton to nearby restaurants, hotels and historical landmarks.

The Tambour Horizon works with both iOS and Android devices using Bluetooth, but also has Wi-Fi.

The watch is available online and in Louis Vuitton stores and starts at $2,450, £2,140 or AU$3,450. For perspective, that's more than the $1,600 TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 smartwatch or the $1,500 Apple Watch Series 2 Hermes edition. But when compared to other Louis Vuitton watches, the Tambour Horizon is the most affordable. And of course, the original Apple Watch came in an 18-carat gold edition that cost $17,000.

