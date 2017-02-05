Synology RT2600ac
Part Number: RT2600ac
General
-
Frequency Band2.4 GHz / 5 GHz
-
Authentication MethodRADIUS
-
CapacityConnection / user qty: 120
-
-
Status IndicatorsPower, status, WAN, LAN
-
Encryption AlgorithmWPA, WPA2, WPA-Enterprise, WPA2-Enterprise, WEP
-
Routing ProtocolIGMP, static IP routing
- ManufacturerSynology
Expansion / Connectivity
-
InterfacesLAN: 3 x 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T - RJ-45
WAN: 1 x 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T - RJ-45
WAN / LAN: 1 x 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T - RJ-45
USB 3.0: 1 x 9 pin USB Type A
USB 2.0: 1 x 4 pin USB Type A
Modem
-
Antenna Qty4
-
Typenone
Networking
-
Form Factor (FE)desktop
-
Typewireless router
-
Connectivity Technologywired, wireless
-
Data Link ProtocolEthernet, Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
-
Network / Transport ProtocolDDNS, FTP, IPSec, L2TP, PPPoE, PPTP
-
Features3G/4G USB Dongle Support, 4T4R MIMO technology, Access Point operational mode, BitTorrent Client, DHCP client, DHCP server, DHCP support, DLNA Media Server, DMZ port, DNS server, DoS attack prevention, IGMP snooping, IPv6 support, MAC address filtering, NAT support, Quality of Service (QoS), RADIUS support, SMS alert, SNMP support, SSH support, Stateful Packet Inspection Firewall (SPIF), Traffic Control, URL filtering, VPN Server, VPN passthrough, VPN support, Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS v2), Wireless Client Mode, beamforming technology, download client, dynamic DNS server, e-mail notification, eMule client, firewall protection, firmware upgradable, manageable, parental control, port triggering, print server, wake on LAN (WOL)
-
Compliant StandardsDLNA CERTIFIED, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
-
Wireless Protocol802.11a/b/g/n/ac
-
-
Remote Management ProtocolSNMP, SSH
-
Data Transfer Rate2.53 Gbps
-
WAN Ports Qty2
-
Integrated Switch4-port switch
-
Key FeaturesUSB port, VPN support, firewall
Antenna
-
Antenna Qty4
-
Directivityomni-directional
-
Aerial Form Factorexternal detachable
Processor
-
Installed Qty1
-
Clock Speed1.7 GHz
Interface Provided
-
InterfaceEthernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T
-
Qty1, 3
-
Connector Type4 pin USB Type A, 9 pin USB Type A, RJ-45
-
Type (FF)LAN, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, WAN, WAN / LAN
Miscellaneous
-
Encryption AlgorithmWEP, WPA, WPA-Enterprise, WPA2, WPA2-Enterprise
-
Colour Categoryblack
RAM
-
Installed Size512 MB
-
TechnologyDDR3 SDRAM
Environmental Parameters
-
Min Operating Temperature5 °C
-
Max Operating Temperature40 °C
-
Humidity Range Operating5 - 95%
-
Power Device
-
Typeexternal power adapter
-
Nominal VoltageAC 100/230 V
-
Frequency Required50/60 Hz
-
Power Consumption Operational10.8 Watt
Header
-
BrandSynology
-
Product LineSynology
-
ModelRT2600ac
-
Packaged Quantity1
-
CompatibilityAndroid, Apple iOS, Game console, Mac, PC
Cable Details
-
Typenetwork cable
-
Included Qty1
Dimensions & Weight
-
Width28 cm
-
Depth16.9 cm
-
Height7.7 cm
-
Weight700 g
Expansion Slots
-
Total Qty1
-
TypeSDXC
Capacity
-
Typeconnection / user qty
-
Value120
Service & Support
-
Type2 years warranty
Service & Support Details
-
Full Contract Period2 years
-
Typelimited warranty
General
