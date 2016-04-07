Synology RT1900ac
Part Number: RT1900AC
General
-
Frequency Band2.4 GHz / 5 GHz
-
CapacityConnection / user qty: 70
-
FeaturesFirewall protection, DMZ port, DHCP support, NAT support, VPN support, wake on LAN (WOL), IGMP snooping, DoS attack prevention, dynamic DNS server, manageable, print server, MAC address filtering, IPv6 support, VPN passthrough, URL filtering, parental control, Access Point operational mode, firmware upgradable, download client, Quality of Service (QoS), RADIUS support, SSH support, DHCP server, SMS alert, BitTorrent Client, Wireless Client Mode, DNS server, DLNA Media Server, port triggering, Stateful Packet Inspection Firewall (SPIF), eMule client, 3G/4G USB Dongle Support, Traffic Control, 3T3R MIMO technology, DHCP client, e-mail notification, VPN Server, SNMP support, Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS v2), beamforming technology
-
Authentication MethodRADIUS
-
Authentication MethodRADIUS
-
Status IndicatorsPower, status, WAN, LAN
-
Encryption AlgorithmWPA, WPA2, WPA-Enterprise, WPA2-Enterprise, WEP
-
Routing ProtocolIGMP, static IP routing
- ManufacturerSynology
Modem
-
Antenna Qty3
-
Typenone
Networking
-
Form Factor (FE)desktop
-
Typewireless router
-
Connectivity Technologywired, wireless
-
Data Link ProtocolEthernet, Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
-
Network / Transport ProtocolDDNS, FTP, IPSec, L2TP, PPPoE, PPTP
-
Features3G/4G USB Dongle Support, 3T3R MIMO technology, DoS attack prevention, IGMP snooping, IPv6 support, MAC address filtering, NAT support, Quality of Service (QoS), RADIUS support, SMS alert, SNMP support, SSH support, Access Point operational mode, Stateful Packet Inspection Firewall (SPIF), Traffic Control, URL filtering, VPN Server, VPN passthrough, VPN support, Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS v2), Wireless Client Mode, beamforming technology, download client, BitTorrent Client, dynamic DNS server, e-mail notification, eMule client, firewall protection, firmware upgradable, manageable, parental control, port triggering, print server, wake on LAN (WOL), DHCP client, DHCP server, DHCP support, DLNA Media Server, DMZ port, DNS server
-
Compliant StandardsDLNA CERTIFIED, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
-
Wireless Protocol802.11a/b/g/n/ac
-
Routing ProtocolIGMP, static IP routing
-
Remote Management ProtocolSNMP, SSH
-
Data Transfer Rate1.9 Gbps
-
WAN Ports Qty1
-
Integrated Switch4-port switch
-
Key FeaturesUSB port, VPN support, firewall
Antenna
-
Antenna Qty3
-
Directivityomni-directional
-
Aerial Form Factorexternal detachable
Processor
-
Installed Qty1
-
Clock Speed1 GHz
Interface Provided
-
InterfaceEthernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T
-
Qty1, 4
-
Connector Type9 pin USB Type A, RJ-45
-
Type (FF)LAN, USB 3.0, WAN
Miscellaneous
-
Encryption AlgorithmWEP, WPA, WPA-Enterprise, WPA2, WPA2-Enterprise
-
Colour Categoryblack
RAM
-
Installed Size256 MB
-
TechnologyDDR3 SDRAM
Environmental Parameters
-
Min Operating Temperature5 °C
-
Max Operating Temperature50 °C
-
Humidity Range Operating5 - 95% (non-condensing)
-
Min Operating Temperature5 °C
Power Device
-
Typeexternal power adapter
-
Nominal VoltageAC 100/230 V
-
Frequency Required50/60 Hz
-
Power Consumption Operational10.82 Watt
Header
-
BrandSynology
-
Product LineSynology
-
ModelRT1900AC
-
Packaged Quantity1
-
CompatibilityAndroid, Apple iOS, Game console, Mac, PC
Cable Details
-
Typenetwork cable
-
Included Qty1
Dimensions & Weight
-
Width20.6 cm
-
Depth16 cm
-
Height6.6 cm
-
Weight510 g
Expansion Slots
-
Total Qty1
-
TypeSDXC
Capacity
-
Typeconnection / user qty
-
Value70
Service & Support
-
Type2 years warranty
Service & Support Details
-
Full Contract Period2 years
-
Typelimited warranty
General
- ManufacturerSynology