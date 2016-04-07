Synology RT1900ac Specifications

Synology RT1900ac

Part Number: RT1900AC

General

  • Frequency Band
    2.4 GHz / 5 GHz
  • Capacity
    Connection / user qty: 70
  • Features
    Firewall protection, DMZ port, DHCP support, NAT support, VPN support, wake on LAN (WOL), IGMP snooping, DoS attack prevention, dynamic DNS server, manageable, print server, MAC address filtering, IPv6 support, VPN passthrough, URL filtering, parental control, Access Point operational mode, firmware upgradable, download client, Quality of Service (QoS), RADIUS support, SSH support, DHCP server, SMS alert, BitTorrent Client, Wireless Client Mode, DNS server, DLNA Media Server, port triggering, Stateful Packet Inspection Firewall (SPIF), eMule client, 3G/4G USB Dongle Support, Traffic Control, 3T3R MIMO technology, DHCP client, e-mail notification, VPN Server, SNMP support, Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS v2), beamforming technology
  • Authentication Method
    RADIUS
  • Authentication Method
    RADIUS
  • Status Indicators
    Power, status, WAN, LAN
  • Encryption Algorithm
    WPA, WPA2, WPA-Enterprise, WPA2-Enterprise, WEP
  • Routing Protocol
    IGMP, static IP routing
  • Manufacturer
    Synology

Modem

  • Antenna Qty
    3
  • Type
    none

Networking

  • Form Factor (FE)
    desktop
  • Type
    wireless router
  • Connectivity Technology
    wired, wireless
  • Data Link Protocol
    Ethernet, Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
  • Network / Transport Protocol
    DDNS, FTP, IPSec, L2TP, PPPoE, PPTP
  • Features
    3G/4G USB Dongle Support, 3T3R MIMO technology, DoS attack prevention, IGMP snooping, IPv6 support, MAC address filtering, NAT support, Quality of Service (QoS), RADIUS support, SMS alert, SNMP support, SSH support, Access Point operational mode, Stateful Packet Inspection Firewall (SPIF), Traffic Control, URL filtering, VPN Server, VPN passthrough, VPN support, Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS v2), Wireless Client Mode, beamforming technology, download client, BitTorrent Client, dynamic DNS server, e-mail notification, eMule client, firewall protection, firmware upgradable, manageable, parental control, port triggering, print server, wake on LAN (WOL), DHCP client, DHCP server, DHCP support, DLNA Media Server, DMZ port, DNS server
  • Compliant Standards
    DLNA CERTIFIED, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
  • Wireless Protocol
    802.11a/b/g/n/ac
  • Routing Protocol
    IGMP, static IP routing
  • Remote Management Protocol
    SNMP, SSH
  • Data Transfer Rate
    1.9 Gbps
  • WAN Ports Qty
    1
  • Integrated Switch
    4-port switch
  • Key Features
    USB port, VPN support, firewall

Antenna

  • Antenna Qty
    3
  • Directivity
    omni-directional
  • Aerial Form Factor
    external detachable

Processor

  • Installed Qty
    1
  • Clock Speed
    1 GHz

Interface Provided

  • Interface
    Ethernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T
  • Qty
    1, 4
  • Connector Type
    9 pin USB Type A, RJ-45
  • Type (FF)
    LAN, USB 3.0, WAN

Miscellaneous

  • Encryption Algorithm
    WEP, WPA, WPA-Enterprise, WPA2, WPA2-Enterprise
  • Colour Category
    black

RAM

  • Installed Size
    256 MB
  • Technology
    DDR3 SDRAM

Environmental Parameters

  • Min Operating Temperature
    5 °C
  • Max Operating Temperature
    50 °C
  • Humidity Range Operating
    5 - 95% (non-condensing)
  • Min Operating Temperature
    5 °C

Power Device

  • Type
    external power adapter
  • Nominal Voltage
    AC 100/230 V
  • Frequency Required
    50/60 Hz
  • Power Consumption Operational
    10.82 Watt

Header

  • Brand
    Synology
  • Product Line
    Synology
  • Model
    RT1900AC
  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Compatibility
    Android, Apple iOS, Game console, Mac, PC

Cable Details

  • Type
    network cable
  • Included Qty
    1

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    20.6 cm
  • Depth
    16 cm
  • Height
    6.6 cm
  • Weight
    510 g

Expansion Slots

  • Total Qty
    1
  • Type
    SDXC

Capacity

  • Type
    connection / user qty
  • Value
    70

Service & Support

  • Type
    2 years warranty

Service & Support Details

  • Full Contract Period
    2 years
  • Type
    limited warranty

General

  • Manufacturer
    Synology

