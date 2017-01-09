These days more and more films are shot on digital cameras. And while there is a passionate argument to be made for using either format, digital cameras are here to stay. But, Kodak has a clever solution that might please both film aficionados and digital enthusiasts. It's called the Super 8 camera.

The Super 8 shoots 8mm film. You mail that film to Kodak and it's developed, processed and scanned into digital files that are downloadable from the Kodak Darkroom website -- you even get your developed film sent back.

Though the camera uses 8mm film cartridges, it also has a few modern conveniences to make shooting more enjoyable. There's an LCD display that flips out camcorder style to help frame your shots. On the back are inputs and outputs for audio as well as an mini-HDMI port for adding an external monitor. There's an SD card slot, which the Super 8 uses to record audio, and a built-in battery that is said to last through 12-15 film cartridges (each cartridge can capture about 2-3 minutes of footage).

Patrick Holland/CNET

The Super 8 comes with a wide angle lens for its C-mount, but you can use any old C-mount lenses in your parent's attic or on eBay. You can even use manual focus and aperture lenses from other mounts (like Nikon F-mount) via a third party adapter. The Super 8 can shoot 18, 24, 25 or 36 frames-per-second.

The camera has a top handle and a detachable pistol grip. Overall, the camera has a beautiful retro design and looks especially sharp in person.

The Super 8 will be available in two editions: a Limited edition in gray or a Standard edition in black or white. The Limited Edition Super 8 will cost $2,000 (which converts to £1,630 and AU$2,735) and will ship in spring 2017. There is no word on when the Standard Edition will be available or pricing.