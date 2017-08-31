CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Sony's Xperia XA1 Plus leads with a beefy battery

Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12

Sony's midrange XA1 Plus is full of big numbers, from its large 5.5-inch display to its 23-megapixel camera. Inside is a capacious 3,430mAh battery that should easily keep this going for a full day of use. 

The screen is full HD (1,920x1080 pixels) which should help eke out the juice too -- that 4K display in Sony's top-end XZ Premium is a real power hog. It still seemed sharp enough for all your essentials and bright enough to use outdoors.

sony-xperia-xa1-plus-london-13

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The phone is wrapped in a metal shell which looks quite pretty, but it doesn't have any kind of waterproofing. That's disappoining, given that waterproofing is something we're seeing more and more on smartphones -- including many of Sony's own handsets. Be careful around water with this one.

Sony hasn't yet announced pricing for the phone but it's due to go on sale globally later in September so we'll hear more in the coming weeks. 

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus specs:

  • 5.5-inch display
  • Full HD (1,920x1080-pixel) resolution
  • 23-megapixel camera
  • 3,430mAh battery 
  • Fingerprint sensor on the power button (only on UK phones)
  • 8-megapixel front-facing camera
  • Android Nougat software
  • USB-C charging

Best phones of 2017

See All

  • Samsung Galaxy S8

    But we're still waiting on the Siri-like AI.

  • Motorola Moto G5 Plus

    The Moto G5 Plus puts premium smartphone features like a metal body, new shortcuts and...

  • OnePlus 3T
    Starting at: £479.00

    Our favorite mid-price phone gets revamped with a faster processor and a bigger battery.

  • LG G6

    With the G6, LG ditches the mod life and goes conventional. It's boring, but it works.

Discuss: Sony Xperia XA1 Plus

Guidelines
Log In
Please log in to CNET to comment
Post Comment As...

Where to Buy

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus

Part Number: CNETSony Xperia XA1 Plus

Visit manufacturer site for details.