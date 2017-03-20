Sony Xperia L1: 5.5-inch budget phone bound for April

Sony

Sony is stepping into the smartphone ring with a new affordable phone with a large screen. We don't yet know how much the Xperia L1 will cost when it lands in late April, but Sony promises that the 5.5-inch Android Nougat device will be "economical".

Here's what we know about the Xperia L1's hardware specs:

5.5-inch 720p screen

13-megapixel camera

5-megapixel front-facing camera

1.45GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor

16GB storage and 2GB RAM

Up to 256GB microSD

Android Nougat

2,620mAh battery

USB-C charger

151x74x8.7mm

180 grams

The Xperia L1 will sell in the US, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East