Sony Xperia L1: 5.5-inch budget phone bound for April

The Sony Xperia L1 will sell all over the world.

 Sony

Sony is stepping into the smartphone ring with a new affordable phone with a large screen. We don't yet know how much the Xperia L1 will cost when it lands in late April, but Sony promises that the 5.5-inch Android Nougat device will be "economical".

Here's what we know about the Xperia L1's hardware specs:

  • 5.5-inch 720p screen
  • 13-megapixel camera
  • 5-megapixel front-facing camera
  • 1.45GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor
  • 16GB storage and 2GB RAM
  • Up to 256GB microSD
  • Android Nougat
  • 2,620mAh battery
  • USB-C charger
  • 151x74x8.7mm
  • 180 grams

The Xperia L1 will sell in the US, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East

