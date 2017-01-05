The STR-DN1070 was an excellent receiver, it had plenty of excellent features and solid sound quality. But it was a little odd -- it had enough channels to be Atmos compatible but it's as if the company ran out of time to make it that way. Gladly, this oversight has been fixed with the STR-DN1080: DTS:X and Dolby Atmos for everybody!

The receiver also enables users to simulate a 7.1.2ch speaker configuration with only five surrounds Sony's "Phantom Surround Back" technology. The unit also includes Sony's D.C.A.C. EX calibration routine.

HDMI ports are a bit stingy with only six but at least they have full HDCP 2.2 and 4K 60P support. The receiver is also able to distribute 4K video and surround sound to two different zones.

As far as streaming services and audio protocols it has USB, Bluetooth, Google Cast, Spotify Connect and Wireless Multi-Room (SongPal) capabilities. Google Cast is particularly handy as you can also use it for multiroom and control the entire system using a Google Home voice assistant. The Sony also supports High-Resolution Audio with native DSD playback.

The STR-DN1080 receiver will be available Spring 2017 with pricing to be announced.