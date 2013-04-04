Sony SmartWatch Specifications

SmartWatch clocks in with better software

Sony SmartWatch

Part Number: MN2

Communications

  • Wireless Interface
    Bluetooth 3.0

Style

  • Product type
    Smartwatch

Header

  • Brand
    Sony

CE Input Device

  • Type
    touch sensitive screen (multi-touch)

Messaging & Internet

  • Supported Mobile Messaging Services
    MMS, SMS
  • Supported Social Networks and Blogs
    Facebook, Twitter

Miscellaneous

  • Sensors
    accelerometer
  • Vibrating Alert
    Yes

Features

  • Sensors
    accelerometer

OS Provided

  • Type
    Android

Dimensions & Weight Details

  • Details
    wrist strap

General

  • Manufacturer
    Sony

