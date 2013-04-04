Sony SmartWatch
Part Number: MN2
Communications
Wireless InterfaceBluetooth 3.0
Style
Product typeSmartwatch
Header
BrandSony
CE Input Device
Typetouch sensitive screen (multi-touch)
Messaging & Internet
Supported Mobile Messaging ServicesMMS, SMS
Supported Social Networks and BlogsFacebook, Twitter
Miscellaneous
Sensorsaccelerometer
Vibrating AlertYes
Features
OS Provided
TypeAndroid
Dimensions & Weight Details
Detailswrist strap
General
- ManufacturerSony