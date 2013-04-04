Sony SmartWatch Specifications SmartWatch clocks in with better software

Sony SmartWatch Part Number: MN2 Communications Wireless Interface Bluetooth 3.0 Style Product type Smartwatch Header Brand Sony CE Input Device Type touch sensitive screen (multi-touch) Messaging & Internet Supported Mobile Messaging Services MMS, SMS

Supported Social Networks and Blogs Facebook, Twitter Miscellaneous Sensors accelerometer

Vibrating Alert Yes Features Sensors accelerometer OS Provided Type Android Dimensions & Weight Details Details wrist strap General Manufacturer Sony