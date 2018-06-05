Sony RX100 VI adds 8x zoom, HLG HDR to its 1-inch compact line

Sony

Sony's long had a long-zoom camera for the SLR-style enthusiast, the RX10 IV, but its advanced compact line has had a less-than-3x zoom lens since the RX100 II appeared in 2014. With the RX100 VI, Sony ups that lens to an 8x, 24-200mm-equivalent with a reasonably fast aperture range of f2.8-4.5, making it more flexible travel and everyday camera. It also adds a Hybrid Log Gamma Picture Profile to enable HDR-compatible 4K UHD capture.

It fits the lens in without significantly increasing the size, too, adding only a fraction of an inch/a couple millimeters to the height and depth. The new model also gains a Bluetooth connection. Otherwise, it's pretty much the same as its predecessor, the RX100 V.

At $1,200 (£1,150; directly converted, about AU$1,575), it's probably not for many casual travelers. For instance, the Panasonic Lumix ZS200 also has a 1-inch sensor, and while the specs are less impressive -- 6fps continuous shooting compared with Sony's 24fps, for one-- its slower but longer 15x 24-360mm f3.3-6.4 for $800 may offer more attractions for the money.

However, the RX100 series has overall been a class leader, so you might consider it worth the premium.

it's slated to ship in July.