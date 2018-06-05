CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Cameras

Sony RX100 VI adds 8x zoom, HLG HDR to its 1-inch compact line

The update to the RX100 series adds a Hybrid log gamma profile for HDR capture and extends the lens from 24-70mm to 24-200mm for more general-purpose flexibility.

dsc-rx100m6-rx100-vi-top-tele

The RX100 VI increases the camera's reach.

 Sony

Sony's long had a long-zoom camera for the SLR-style enthusiast, the RX10 IV, but its advanced compact line has had a less-than-3x zoom lens since the RX100 II appeared in 2014. With the RX100 VI, Sony ups that lens to an 8x, 24-200mm-equivalent with a reasonably fast aperture range of f2.8-4.5, making it more flexible travel and everyday camera. It also adds a Hybrid Log Gamma Picture Profile to enable HDR-compatible 4K UHD capture.

It fits the lens in without significantly increasing the size, too, adding only a fraction of an inch/a couple millimeters to the height and depth. The new model also gains a Bluetooth connection. Otherwise, it's pretty much the same as its predecessor, the RX100 V.

At $1,200 (£1,150; directly converted, about AU$1,575), it's probably not for many casual travelers. For instance, the Panasonic Lumix ZS200 also has a 1-inch sensor, and while the specs are less impressive -- 6fps continuous shooting compared with Sony's 24fps, for one-- its slower but longer 15x 24-360mm f3.3-6.4 for $800 may offer more attractions for the money. 

However, the RX100 series has overall been a class leader, so you might consider it worth the premium. 

it's slated to ship in July.

Where to Buy

Sony RX100 VI

Visit manufacturer site for details.

Best Digital Cameras for 2018

See All

This week on CNET News

Apple's WWDC 2018 highlights little things adding up, especially in iOS 12
New Safari privacy features on MacOS Mojave and iOS 12 crack down on nosy websites
iOS 12: Siri shortcuts, group FaceTime and 'Memoji' Animoji of you

Share your voice