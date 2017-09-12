CNET también está disponible en español.

Sony brings its blistering burst speed to RX10 IV

rx10iv-right

 Sony

Sony's latest camera trend of sky-high continuous-shooting rates comes to its RX10 bridge-camera line with the RX10 IV. While it's essentially the same as the RX10 III, the update brings Sony's latest generation of hybrid autofocus systems to the camera, which it desperately needed. That plus other internal enhancements now allows the camera to hit 24 frames per second in continuous shooting with continuous autofocus and exposure.

Though 24fps is a ludicrous number of frames to have to cull through, it's the only way to get a decent AF system in the RX10 family. You'll pay for it: The RX10 III is $1,300 (£1,400, AU$2,300) but the RX10 IV is launching at $1,700 (2,000 euros; I can't find UK or Australian pricing, but the euro price directly converts to about £1,800 and AU$3,000). It's expected to ship in the US and UK in October, but I don't know about Australia. 

Its new autofocus has 315 phase-detection points clumped in the center 65 percent of the frame, with the company's High-density Tracking AF as in the latest A series models. That's nice if you shoot things moving really fast in the center 65 percent of the screen (I like to shoot at the edges, too). The 25-area contrast AF covers more of the edges, but it's meh.

The camera also inherits some upgrades from the rest of the latest RX compacts, such as high-frame-rate shooting for slow motion, and of course gets the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/NFC treatment. It also looks like the battery life has decreased, though, at least for LCD-based shooting: It's rated at 420 shots for the RX10 III, but only 400 for the IV with the same battery.

Otherwise, a very similar camera to the earlier model.

Specifications


 Sony RX10 IV
Sensor effective resolution 20.1MP Exmor RS CMOS
Sensor size 1-inch (13.2 x 8.8mm)
Focal-length multiplier 2.7x
OLPF Yes
Sensitivity range ISO 64 (exp)/ISO 100-12,800
Lens (35mm equivalent) 24-600mm, f2.8-4, 25x
Closest focus 1.2 in/3 cm
Burst shooting 24fps 249 JPEG
Viewfinder (mag/ effective mag) OLED EVF 0.4 in/1 cm 2.36m dots 1.89x/0.7x 100 percent coverage
Hot shoe Yes
Autofocus 315-point phase-detection/25-area contrast hybrid AF
AF sensitivity n/a
Shutter speed 30-1/2,000 sec (1/32,000 sec electronic shutter); bulb
Metering n/a
Metering sensitivity n/a
Best video XAVC S 4K 2160/30p, 25p, 24p @ 100Mbps; 1080/120p
Audio Stereo, mic input, headphone
Manual aperture and shutter in video Yes
Maximum best-quality recording time 29 minutes
Optical zoom while recording Yes
Clean HDMI out Yes
IS Optical
LCD 3 in/7.5cm Tilting 1.4m dots
Memory slots 1x SDXC
Wireless connection Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth
Flash Yes
Wireless flash Yes
Battery life (CIPA rating) 370 shots (EVF), 400 shots (LCD) (1,020 mAh)
Size (WHD) 5.3 x 3.8 x 5.8 in 133 x 94 x 145 mm
Body operating weight 38.7 oz (est.) 1095 g (est.)
Mfr. price (US) $1,700
Release date (US) October 2017

