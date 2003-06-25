Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Sony Network Walkman NW-MS70D
Part Number: NWMS700 Released: 15 April 2003
General
Typedigital player
Interface SupportedUSB
Available Body ColorsSilver
Digital Player TypeFlash based
Weight1.9 oz
Body Materialtitanium
ColorSilver
Included AccessoriesUSB cable, docking station, neck strap
Software typeSony SonicStage
Display
Display illuminationYes
Digital Media & Network Players
Supported Digital Audio StandardsATRAC3
Carrying Case
Case typepouch
Audio System
Audio FormatsATRAC3
Sound Output Modestereo
Additional Featuresauto volume adjustment, bass & treble control, battery level indication, rechargeable capability
Built-in ClockNo
Battery
Rechargeable Batteryrechargeable
Included Qty1
Technologynickel metal hydride
CD
CD typenone
System Requirements
Additional RequirementsCD-ROM, USB port, sound card
OS RequiredMicrosoft Windows 98/ME/2000, Microsoft Windows XP
Min Hard Drive Space120 MB
Min Processor TypePentium II
Min Processor Speed400 MHz
Min RAM Size64 MB
Header
BrandSony
-
Product LineSony Network Walkman
ModelNW-MS70D
Packaged Quantity1
Built-in Display
TypeLCD
Digital Player / Recorder
Internet of Things (IoT) Platform4.3 hr
Miscellaneous
TimerNo
Equalizer
Equalizer Factory Preset QtyNo
Cassette System
Typenone
Remote Control
Typenone
MD System
Typenone
Power
Form Factorexternal
Flash Memory
Supported Flash Memory CardsMemory Stick Duo
Headphones
Battery / Power
Run Time (Up To)33 hour(s)
-
Typepower adapter
Connections
TypeUSB, headphones
-
Connector Typemini-phone stereo 3.5 mm
Dimensions & Weight
Width1.4 in
Depth0.7 in
Height1.9 in
Weight1.9 oz
Service & Support
Type1 year warranty
Service & Support Details
Typelimited warranty
Full Contract Period1 year
General
- ManufacturerSony