Sony Network Walkman NW-MS Specifications

Sony Network Walkman NW-MS

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

Sony Network Walkman NW-MS70D

Part Number: NWMS700 Released: 15 April 2003

General

  • Type
    digital player
  • Interface Supported
    USB
  • Available Body Colors
    Silver
  • Digital Player Type
    Flash based
  • Weight
    1.9 oz
  • Body Material
    titanium
  • Color
    Silver
  • Included Accessories
    USB cable, docking station, neck strap
  • Software type
    Sony SonicStage
  • Manufacturer
    Sony

Display

  • Display illumination
    Yes

Digital Media & Network Players

  • Supported Digital Audio Standards
    ATRAC3

Carrying Case

  • Case type
    pouch

Audio System

  • Audio Formats
    ATRAC3
  • Sound Output Mode
    stereo
  • Additional Features
    auto volume adjustment, bass & treble control, battery level indication, rechargeable capability
  • Built-in Clock
    No

Battery

  • Rechargeable Battery
    rechargeable
  • Included Qty
    1
  • Technology
    nickel metal hydride

CD

  • CD type
    none

System Requirements

  • Additional Requirements
    CD-ROM, USB port, sound card
  • OS Required
    Microsoft Windows 98/ME/2000, Microsoft Windows XP
  • Min Hard Drive Space
    120 MB
  • Min Processor Type
    Pentium II
  • Min Processor Speed
    400 MHz
  • Min RAM Size
    64 MB

Header

  • Brand
    Sony
  • Product Line
    Sony Network Walkman
  • Model
    NW-MS70D
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Built-in Display

  • Type
    LCD

Digital Player / Recorder

  • Internet of Things (IoT) Platform
    4.3 hr

Miscellaneous

  • Timer
    No
  • Color
    Silver
  • Body Material
    titanium

Equalizer

  • Equalizer Factory Preset Qty
    No

Cassette System

  • Type
    none

Remote Control

  • Type
    none

MD System

  • Type
    none

Power

  • Form Factor
    external

Flash Memory

  • Supported Flash Memory Cards
    Memory Stick Duo

Headphones

  • Sound Output Mode
    stereo

Battery / Power

  • Run Time (Up To)
    33 hour(s)
  • Type
    power adapter

Connections

  • Type
    USB, headphones
  • Connector Type
    mini-phone stereo 3.5 mm

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    1.4 in
  • Depth
    0.7 in
  • Height
    1.9 in
  • Weight
    1.9 oz

Service & Support

  • Type
    1 year warranty

Service & Support Details

  • Type
    limited warranty
  • Full Contract Period
    1 year

General

  • Manufacturer
    Sony

Sony Network Walkman NW-MS70D

Part Number: NWMS700 Released: 15 Apr 2003

