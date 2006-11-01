Sony Ericsson W850i (Unlocked)
Part Number: W850i
Phone Features
Polyphonic RingerYes
Polyphonic Ring Tone Voice Qty40
Ring Tone FormatsAAC, MIDI, MP3
Voice DialingYes
Phone FunctionsSpeakerphone, voice control, call timer, voice dialing, vibrating alert
Additional FeaturesRadio Data Service (RDS)
Cellular
TechnologyWCDMA (UMTS) / GSM
Software Platforms SupportedJava
Typecellular phone
Integrated ComponentsFM radio, front-facing camera, rear-facing camera, voice recorder
BandWCDMA (UMTS) / GSM 900/1800/1900
Mobile Broadband Generation3G
Phone Form Factorslider
Service ProviderUnlocked
General
Form FactorSlider
Antennainternal
Available Body Colorsgolden white, precious black
-
- ManufacturerSony
Messaging & Internet
Cellular Messaging ServicesEMS, MMS, SMS
-
Supported SMS Functionsconcatenated SMS
Messaging & Data FeaturesMacromedia Flash support
Mobile ServicesVideo Call
Instant Messaging ServicesEMS, MMS, SMS
Messaging ServicesSMS, MMS, EMS
Display
Multi-language MenuYes
-
Display Illumination Colorwhite
-
Display Resolution240 x 320 pixels
-
Colour Depth18-bit (262000 Colors)
-
Diagonal Size2 in
Diagonal Size (metric)5.1 cm
Colour Supportcolor
Featuresscreensaver, wallpaper
Communications
Communication FeaturesInternet browser, mobile Email client
Data TransmissionGPRS
-
Wireless InterfaceBluetooth, Infrared (IrDA)
Organizer
Personal Information Managementalarm clock, reminder, synchronization with PC
-
Alarm ClockYes
Camera
Digital Zoom4
Media Player
-
-
Supported Digital Audio StandardsAAC, MP3
Memory
Supported Flash Memory CardsMemory Stick PRO Duo
-
User Memory64 MB
Digital Camera
Header
BrandSony Ericsson
-
Product LineSony Ericsson
ModelW850i Walkman
Packaged Quantity1
Features
Phone Functionscall timer, speakerphone, vibrating alert, voice control, voice dialing
-
Additional Features (PB)Radio Data Service (RDS)
Digital Player (Recorder)
Power Adapter
-
Flash Memory
-
-
Optical Sensor
Sensor Resolution2 pixels
General
