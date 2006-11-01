Sony Ericsson W850i (Unlocked) Specifications

Part Number: W850i

Phone Features

  • Polyphonic Ringer
    Yes
  • Polyphonic Ring Tone Voice Qty
    40
  • Ring Tone Formats
    AAC, MIDI, MP3
  • Voice Dialing
    Yes
  • Phone Functions
    Speakerphone, voice control, call timer, voice dialing, vibrating alert
  • Additional Features
    Radio Data Service (RDS)

Cellular

  • Technology
    WCDMA (UMTS) / GSM
  • Software Platforms Supported
    Java
  • Type
    cellular phone
  • Integrated Components
    FM radio, front-facing camera, rear-facing camera, voice recorder
  • Band
    WCDMA (UMTS) / GSM 900/1800/1900
  • Mobile Broadband Generation
    3G
  • Phone Form Factor
    slider
  • Service Provider
    Unlocked

General

  • Form Factor
    Slider
  • Antenna
    internal
  • Available Body Colors
    golden white, precious black
  • Integrated Components
    Rear-facing camera, front-facing camera, FM radio, voice recorder
  • Manufacturer
    Sony

Messaging & Internet

  • Cellular Messaging Services
    EMS, MMS, SMS
  • Supported SMS Functions
    concatenated SMS
  • Messaging & Data Features
    Macromedia Flash support
  • Mobile Services
    Video Call
  • Instant Messaging Services
    EMS, MMS, SMS
  • Messaging Services
    SMS, MMS, EMS

Display

  • Multi-language Menu
    Yes
  • Display Illumination Color
    white
  • Display Resolution
    240 x 320 pixels
  • Colour Depth
    18-bit (262000 Colors)
  • Diagonal Size
    2 in
  • Diagonal Size (metric)
    5.1 cm
  • Colour Support
    color
  • Features
    screensaver, wallpaper

Communications

  • Communication Features
    Internet browser, mobile Email client
  • Data Transmission
    GPRS
  • Wireless Interface
    Bluetooth, Infrared (IrDA)

Organizer

  • Personal Information Management
    alarm clock, reminder, synchronization with PC
  • Alarm Clock
    Yes

Camera

  • Digital Zoom
    4

Media Player

  • Audio Features
    Mega Bass
  • Supported Digital Audio Standards
    AAC, MP3

Memory

  • Supported Flash Memory Cards
    Memory Stick PRO Duo
  • User Memory
    64 MB

Digital Camera

Header

  • Brand
    Sony Ericsson
  • Product Line
    Sony Ericsson
  • Model
    W850i Walkman
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Features

Digital Player (Recorder)

Power Adapter

  • Type
    power adapter

Flash Memory

Optical Sensor

  • Sensor Resolution
    2 pixels

General

Part Number: W850i

