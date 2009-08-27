Sony Ericsson MBS-100 Specifications

Sony Ericsson MBS-100

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

Sony Ericsson MBS-100

Part Number: MBS-100 Released: 1 February 2009

General

  • Speaker System Type
    portable speakers
  • Manufacturer
    Sony Ericsson

Speaker System

  • Amplification Type
    active
  • Audio System Nominal Output Power (Total)
    1.5 Watt
  • Audio Amplifier
    integrated
  • Connectivity Technology
    wireless

Power

  • Run Time (Up To)
    5 hour(s)

Audio System

  • Designed for
    for portable use
  • Type
    speakers

Battery

  • Rechargeable Battery
    rechargeable
  • Run Time (Up To)
    5 hour(s)

Header

  • Brand
    Sony Ericsson
  • Product Line
    Sony Ericsson Portable Bluetooth Speaker
  • Model
    MBS-100
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Miscellaneous

  • Color
    black
  • Color Category
    black

Network & Internet Multimedia

  • Connectivity Interfaces
    Bluetooth 2.0

Wireless Link

  • Transmission Range
    33 ft

Connections

  • Type
    audio input / output
  • Connector Type
    mini-phone stereo 3.5 mm

Features

  • Wireless technology
    Bluetooth 2.0

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    3.9 in
  • Depth
    3.9 in
  • Height
    3.9 in
  • Weight
    7.9 oz

Battery / Power

  • Run Time (Up To)
    5 hour(s)
  • Type
    power adapter

General

  • Manufacturer
    Sony Ericsson

Where to Buy

Sony Ericsson MBS-100

Part Number: MBS-100 Released: 1 Feb 2009

Visit manufacturer site for details.

CNET earns fees when you click these offers.

Best Speakers for 2018

See All

  • Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2

    The Elac Debut B6.2 changes things up with a greater emphasis on build quality and sonic...

  • ELAC Debut B6

    The ELAC Debut B6s offer sound quality that beats speakers that sell for more than double...

  • Sonos One
    Starting at: £199.00

    Move over, Amazon Echo and Google Home. The Alexa-powered Sonos One is the first smart...

  • Q Acoustics 3020
    Starting at: £199.00

    The Q Acoustics 3020 are a lively and engrossing set of stand-mount speakers that offer...

  • Yamaha YAS-207

    The Yamaha YAS-207 is an excellent sound bar package which offers sound quality which...