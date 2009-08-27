Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Sony Ericsson MBS-100
Part Number: MBS-100 Released: 1 February 2009
General
-
Speaker System Typeportable speakers
- ManufacturerSony Ericsson
Speaker System
-
Amplification Typeactive
-
Audio System Nominal Output Power (Total)1.5 Watt
-
Audio Amplifierintegrated
-
Connectivity Technologywireless
Power
-
Run Time (Up To)5 hour(s)
Audio System
-
Designed forfor portable use
-
Typespeakers
Battery
-
Rechargeable Batteryrechargeable
-
Run Time (Up To)5 hour(s)
Header
-
BrandSony Ericsson
-
Product LineSony Ericsson Portable Bluetooth Speaker
-
ModelMBS-100
-
Packaged Quantity1
Miscellaneous
-
Colorblack
-
Color Categoryblack
Network & Internet Multimedia
-
Connectivity InterfacesBluetooth 2.0
Wireless Link
-
Transmission Range33 ft
Connections
-
Typeaudio input / output
-
Connector Typemini-phone stereo 3.5 mm
Features
-
Wireless technologyBluetooth 2.0
Dimensions & Weight
-
Width3.9 in
-
Depth3.9 in
-
Height3.9 in
-
Weight7.9 oz
Battery / Power
-
Run Time (Up To)5 hour(s)
-
Typepower adapter
General
- ManufacturerSony Ericsson