Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Sony CMT-HX7BT
Part Number: CNETSONYCMTHX7BT Released: 15 April 2007
General
Functionalitydigital audio playback
- ManufacturerSony
Display
Display illuminationYes
Audio
Amplifier Output Details50 Watt - 2 channels (main)
Networking
ConnectivityBluetooth
Digital Media & Network Players
Typenetwork audio player
Power Device
Nominal VoltageAC 120 V
Frequency Required60 Hz
Power Consumption Operational40 Watt
Audio System
Typemicro system
Subcategoryaudio systems, radios, karaoke
FunctionsCD/MP3 player, network audio player, radio
Media Content SourceCD, Network
Media TypeCD-R, CD-RW
Audio FormatsMP3
Sound Output Modestereo
Audio D/A Converter1bit / 96kHz
Additional Featuresbass-reflex, built-in Bluetooth transmitter
Bass ControlYes
Treble ControlYes
Built-in Clockdigital clock, sleep timer
CD
CD typeCD / MP3 player
Playback Modesall tracks repeat, one track repeat, program play, random play / shuffle
Response Bandwidth20 Hz
Signal-To-Noise Ratio90 dB
Dynamic Range90 dB
CD Track ProgrammingYes
CD-R CompatibleYes
CD-RW CompatibleYes
Supported Digital Audio StandardsMP3
MP3 PlaybackYes
ID3 Tags SupportYes
Header
BrandSony
Product LineSony
ModelCMT-HX7BT
Packaged Quantity1
Built-in Display
TypeLCD
Miscellaneous
Timersleep, wake
Amplifier Output Details
Output Power / Channel50 Watt
Channel Typemain
Channel Qty2
Radio
Tuner Typedigital
Tuner BandsAM/FM
Tuner Frequency RangeAM: 530 - 1710 kHz, FM: 87.5 - 108 MHz
Tuning DisplayLCD display
Preset Station Qty30
AM Preset Station Qty10
FM Preset Station Qty20
Antenna Form Factorloop AM / wire FM
Additional FeaturesSirius satellite radio ready, XM satellite radio ready
Inputs & Outputs
Headphone JackYes
Optical Digital OutputYes
Cassette System
-
CD System
Media Load Typetray
-
-
Frequency Response20 - 20000 Hz
DVD
Typenone
Remote Control
Typeremote control
Remote Control Technologyinfrared
Network & Internet Multimedia
Connectivity InterfacesBluetooth
Audio Specifications
TypeCD
Frequency Response20 - 20000 Hz
Signal-To-Noise Ratio90 dB
Dynamic Range90 dB
MD System
Typenone
Speaker System Details
Speaker Typemain channel speaker
Speaker Qty2
Speaker Form Factorexternal
Connectivity Technologywired
Crossover Channel Qty2-way
Power
Form Factorinternal
Driver Details (1st speaker)
Driver Typetweeter driver, woofer driver
Driver Qty1
Driver Diameter1.57 m, 5.91 m
Driver Diameter (metric)150 mm, 40 mm
Battery / Power
Typepower supply
Connections
TypeAM antenna, FM antenna, XM antenna, audio line-in, digital audio output (optical), headphones
Connector TypeTOSLINK, mini-phone stereo 3.5 mm
Connector Locationfront
Dimensions & Weight Details
Audio System Componentmain unit, speaker system
Width11.3 in, 5.7 in
Depth7.9 in
Height10.2 in, 4.5 in
Weight4.9 lbs, 5.7 lbs
Service & Support
Type1 year warranty
Service & Support Details
Typelimited warranty
Service Includedparts and labor
Full Contract Period1 year
General
