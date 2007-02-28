Sony CMT-HX7BT Specifications

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

Sony CMT-HX7BT

Part Number: CNETSONYCMTHX7BT Released: 15 April 2007

General

  • Functionality
    digital audio playback
  • Manufacturer
    Sony

Display

  • Display illumination
    Yes

Audio

  • Amplifier Output Details
    50 Watt - 2 channels (main)

Networking

  • Connectivity
    Bluetooth

Digital Media & Network Players

  • Type
    network audio player

Power Device

  • Nominal Voltage
    AC 120 V
  • Frequency Required
    60 Hz
  • Power Consumption Operational
    40 Watt

Audio System

  • Type
    micro system
  • Subcategory
    audio systems, radios, karaoke
  • Functions
    CD/MP3 player, network audio player, radio
  • Media Content Source
    CD, Network
  • Media Type
    CD-R, CD-RW
  • Audio Formats
    MP3
  • Sound Output Mode
    stereo
  • Audio D/A Converter
    1bit / 96kHz
  • Additional Features
    bass-reflex, built-in Bluetooth transmitter
  • Bass Control
    Yes
  • Treble Control
    Yes
  • Built-in Clock
    digital clock, sleep timer

CD

  • CD type
    CD / MP3 player
  • Playback Modes
    all tracks repeat, one track repeat, program play, random play / shuffle
  • Response Bandwidth
    20 Hz
  • Signal-To-Noise Ratio
    90 dB
  • Dynamic Range
    90 dB
  • CD Track Programming
    Yes
  • CD-R Compatible
    Yes
  • CD-RW Compatible
    Yes
  • Supported Digital Audio Standards
    MP3
  • MP3 Playback
    Yes
  • ID3 Tags Support
    Yes

Header

  • Brand
    Sony
  • Product Line
    Sony
  • Model
    CMT-HX7BT
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Built-in Display

  • Type
    LCD

Miscellaneous

  • Timer
    sleep, wake

Amplifier Output Details

  • Output Power / Channel
    50 Watt
  • Channel Type
    main
  • Channel Qty
    2

Radio

  • Tuner Type
    digital
  • Tuner Bands
    AM/FM
  • Tuner Frequency Range
    AM: 530 - 1710 kHz, FM: 87.5 - 108 MHz
  • Tuning Display
    LCD display
  • Preset Station Qty
    30
  • AM Preset Station Qty
    10
  • FM Preset Station Qty
    20
  • Antenna Form Factor
    loop AM / wire FM
  • Additional Features
    Sirius satellite radio ready, XM satellite radio ready

Inputs & Outputs

  • Headphone Jack
    Yes
  • Optical Digital Output
    Yes

Cassette System

  • Type
    none

CD System

  • Media Load Type
    tray
  • CD-R Compatible
    Yes
  • Frequency Response
    20 - 20000 Hz

DVD

  • Type
    none

Remote Control

  • Type
    remote control
  • Remote Control Technology
    infrared

Network & Internet Multimedia

  • Connectivity Interfaces
    Bluetooth

Audio Specifications

  • Type
    CD
  • Frequency Response
    20 - 20000 Hz
  • Signal-To-Noise Ratio
    90 dB
  • Dynamic Range
    90 dB

MD System

  • Type
    none

Speaker System Details

  • Speaker Type
    main channel speaker
  • Speaker Qty
    2
  • Speaker Form Factor
    external
  • Connectivity Technology
    wired
  • Crossover Channel Qty
    2-way

Power

  • Form Factor
    internal

Driver Details (1st speaker)

  • Driver Type
    tweeter driver, woofer driver
  • Driver Qty
    1
  • Driver Diameter
    1.57 m, 5.91 m
  • Driver Diameter (metric)
    150 mm, 40 mm

Battery / Power

  • Type
    power supply

Connections

  • Type
    AM antenna, FM antenna, XM antenna, audio line-in, digital audio output (optical), headphones
  • Connector Type
    TOSLINK, mini-phone stereo 3.5 mm
  • Connector Location
    front

Dimensions & Weight Details

  • Audio System Component
    main unit, speaker system
  • Width
    11.3 in, 5.7 in
  • Depth
    7.9 in
  • Height
    10.2 in, 4.5 in
  • Weight
    4.9 lbs, 5.7 lbs

Service & Support

  • Type
    1 year warranty

Service & Support Details

  • Type
    limited warranty
  • Service Included
    parts and labor
  • Full Contract Period
    1 year

General

  • Manufacturer
    Sony

Where to Buy

Sony CMT-HX7BT

Visit manufacturer site for details.

CNET earns fees when you click these offers.

Best AV Receivers for 2018

See All

  • Sony STR-DN1080
    Starting at: £460.00

    The Sony STR-DN1080 is fully featured, easy to use, and it sounds great, making it the...

  • Onkyo TX-NR575

    The midpriced Onkyo TX-NR575 receiver sounds good and comes fully loaded with Dolby Atmos...

  • Yamaha RX-V483

    The Yamaha RX-V483 may not have as many features as its rivals, but it offers excellent...

  • Marantz NR-1508

    The Marantz NR1508 receiver serves up a winning combination of performance and features...

  • Denon AVR-S730H

    Jam-packed with up-to-date features for less money than the competition, the Denon AVR-S730...