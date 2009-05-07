Sony 8-inch Digital Photo Frame Specifications

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

Part Number: DPFD82/B Released: 26 September 2008

General

  • Depth
    1.6 in
  • Key Features
    digital photo viewer, memory card reader
  • External Control Devices
    remote control
  • Features
    adjustable stand, alarm, auto power off, auto power on, calendar, clock
  • Manufacturer
    Sony

Display

  • Image Aspect Ratio
    15:9
  • Display Format
    800 x 480
  • Display Form Factor
    built-in

Environmental Parameters

  • Min Operating Temperature
    41 °F
  • Max Operating Temperature
    95 °F

Miscellaneous

  • Color
    black
  • Color Category
    black

Digital Photo Frame

  • Operating Modes
    landscape, portrait
  • Features
    Automatic Orientation Sensor, auto rotate, automatic image resizing, automatic slide show, variable fade effects, variable slide show speeds

Memory / Storage

  • Flash Memory Cards Supported
    CompactFlash Card type I, CompactFlash Card type II, Memory Stick, Memory Stick Duo, Memory Stick PRO, Memory Stick PRO Duo, MultiMediaCard, SD Memory Card, SDHC Memory Card, xD-Picture Card
  • Integrated Flash Memory
    1 GB
  • File System Supported
    FAT 12, FAT 16, FAT 32

Still Images

  • Supported Still Images Formats
    JPEG, RAW (preview only)
  • Photo Playback Modes
    auto slide show, delete, rotate, select, thumbnail, zoom in, zoom out

Connectivity

  • Connections
    USB 2.0 - USB Type A
    USB 2.0 - USB Type B

Power Device

  • Input
    AC 120/230 V (50/60 Hz)

Header

  • Brand
    Sony
  • Product Line
    Sony
  • Model
    DPF-D82
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    9.6 in
  • Height
    6.4 in
  • Weight
    1.76 lbs

