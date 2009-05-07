Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Sony 8-inch Digital Photo Frame
Part Number: DPFD82/B Released: 26 September 2008
General
Depth1.6 in
Key Featuresdigital photo viewer, memory card reader
External Control Devicesremote control
Featuresadjustable stand, alarm, auto power off, auto power on, calendar, clock
- ManufacturerSony
Display
Image Aspect Ratio15:9
Display Format800 x 480
Display Form Factorbuilt-in
Environmental Parameters
Min Operating Temperature41 °F
Max Operating Temperature95 °F
Miscellaneous
Colorblack
Color Categoryblack
Digital Photo Frame
Operating Modeslandscape, portrait
FeaturesAutomatic Orientation Sensor, auto rotate, automatic image resizing, automatic slide show, variable fade effects, variable slide show speeds
Memory / Storage
Flash Memory Cards SupportedCompactFlash Card type I, CompactFlash Card type II, Memory Stick, Memory Stick Duo, Memory Stick PRO, Memory Stick PRO Duo, MultiMediaCard, SD Memory Card, SDHC Memory Card, xD-Picture Card
Integrated Flash Memory1 GB
File System SupportedFAT 12, FAT 16, FAT 32
Still Images
Supported Still Images FormatsJPEG, RAW (preview only)
Photo Playback Modesauto slide show, delete, rotate, select, thumbnail, zoom in, zoom out
Connectivity
ConnectionsUSB 2.0 - USB Type A
USB 2.0 - USB Type B
Power Device
InputAC 120/230 V (50/60 Hz)
Header
BrandSony
Product LineSony
ModelDPF-D82
Packaged Quantity1
Dimensions & Weight
Width9.6 in
Height6.4 in
Weight1.76 lbs
