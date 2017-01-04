Enlarge Image Somfy

Motorized shade company Somfy has decided to enter the DIY home security fray with an all-in-one device dubbed the Somfy One. Somfy's inaugural home security product follows the company's 2016 acquisition of security startup Myfox, whose tech-centric but pricey DIY system we reviewed in 2015.

Here's an overview of the $229 (£185 or AU$320 converted) Somfy One's core features:

HD resolution

Motion sensor

24-hour free event-based cloud storage

100-decibel siren

IntelliTag door/window sensors

Key fobs

Optional continuous recording

Optional professional monitoring (only available in Europe)

Night vision

Up until this point, startups have been the brains behind all-in-one DIY security systems. The Piper Classic, the Piper NV and their closest competitor, the Canary Smart Home Security Device, all got started on crowdfunding sites. Like Somfy One, all of them have offered high-definition cameras with built-in sirens and additional security features that go beyond your typical HD cam.

But the Somfy One seems to offer a few more options than its counterparts. In addition to the IntelliTag door and window sensor accessories that use vibration detection to differentiate between a knock and a forced entry (a carryover feature from Myfox), neither Piper nor Canary systems support professional monitoring. The Somfy One is also supposed to work with Amazon Alexa, IFTTT and Nest at launch.

If Somfy decides to integrate the Somfy One with its line of connected shades and other products, this motorized shade company could become a surprise contender in the smart home security market.

