SnapStream Firefly PC Remote Specifications

SnapStream Firefly PC Remote

Part Number: SS-FFLY-R1000-EN Released: 6 May 2004

Connections

  • Qty
    1

Remote Control

  • Supported Devices
    PC multimedia
  • Remote Control Technology
    radio

System Requirements

  • Min Hard Drive Space
    100 MB
  • Operating System Support
    MS Windows 2000, MS Windows XP, MS Windows XP Media Center Edition 2005
  • Operating System
    MS Windows XP, MS Windows 2000, MS Windows XP Media Center Edition 2005

Miscellaneous

  • Included Accessories
    2 AAA batteries, USB receiver
  • Compatibility
    MS Windows XP Media Center compatible

Header

  • Brand
    SnapStream Media
  • Product Line
    SnapStream Firefly PC Remote
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Battery

  • Form Factor
    AAA type
  • Required Qty
    2

General

  • Manufacturer
    SnapStream

