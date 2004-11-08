Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
SnapStream Firefly PC Remote
Part Number: SS-FFLY-R1000-EN Released: 6 May 2004
Connections
Qty1
Remote Control
Supported DevicesPC multimedia
Remote Control Technologyradio
System Requirements
Min Hard Drive Space100 MB
Operating System SupportMS Windows 2000, MS Windows XP, MS Windows XP Media Center Edition 2005
Miscellaneous
Included Accessories2 AAA batteries, USB receiver
CompatibilityMS Windows XP Media Center compatible
Header
BrandSnapStream Media
Product LineSnapStream Firefly PC Remote
Packaged Quantity1
Battery
Form FactorAAA type
Required Qty2
General
- ManufacturerSnapStream