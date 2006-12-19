Skype's latest release, Skype 3 for Windows, doesn't break any new ground in the low-cost, online voice communication arena. What it does is add some enhancements to Skype's already strong communications package, such as incorporating Skypecasts directly into the Skype dashboard and offering additional ways for Skype users to interact while talking. You still get great-sounding free calls between Skype users in addition to video calls, conference calls, and IM chats. Skype remains our favorite alternative to a full-fledged voice over IP phone plan.

Downloading and installing Skype is still a simple task. Just point your browser to the download link at Skype's site and click through the process. If you're already using a previous version of Skype, you don't need to uninstall it; the Skype 3 installation process will take care of that for you.

Skype 3's dashboard is relatively unchanged from the previous version. The major difference is the addition of a "Live" tab, where you'll find a list of ongoing or impending Skypecasts. At its core, a Skypecast is like a very big conference call: one user sets up the Skypecast, designates the topic (ranging from "Evolution versus Intelligent Design" to "Nigerian Politics" to simply bored souls who want to chat) and call time, and serves as the host. (The host has the power to select who speaks and can even eject users from the discussion.) Other users can simply click to join the conversation. If none of the Skypecasts listed on the tab intrigues you, a link at the bottom takes you to the Skypecast Web page, where you can peruse future Skypecasts.



Skype 3 incorporates Skypecasts right into the main dashboard, under the Live tab.

The other major addition to this version is Skype Extras. Under the Tools > Do More tabs, you'll find nine preloaded features that let callers further interact with one another. Each will require you to download a small program. You can play Chinese checkers or backgammon with your buddy, or share a virtual whiteboard, on which you both can write, sketch, or erase--a great tool for joint brainstorming. There's also a customizable radio feature from Last.fm: type in an artist you like and Last.fm will pull up a "station" that plays your artist and other similar artists, much like Pandora.com. You can even display what you're listening to in the "mood" bubble on the Skype dashboard. If you want to do things such as recommend a track to a friend or tell Last.fm to never play the track again, you'll have to register on Last.fm's Web site. If a call comes in (or if you place a Skype call) while you're listening to the Last.fm radio, the song will automatically fade until you hang up on the call.