Sharp today added the IntelliDos washing machine to its laundry lineup. With compact dimensions, the IntelliDos is designed to fit in small spaces. Still, Sharp claims it has a "super capacity," capable of tackling all of your laundry needs.

Here's a quick look at the IntelliDos' basic functionality:

Auto-dispensing detergent reservoir



EcoLogic feature detects size of load auto-adjusts water



10-kilogram capacity (22 pounds)



15-minute wash cycle



In addition to the above specs and features, this Sharp washer is also supposed to be able to handle 22 specific stain types, as well as allergens like pollen, pet hair and mold. The IntelliDos also comes equipped with "sound-reduction" tech that's supposed to stop the loudest part of the wash cycle for as long as 10 hours.

Sharp hasn't shared details on pricing and availability yet, including whether or not the IntelliDos will be sold in the United States.

