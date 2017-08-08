Before Samsung and Xiaomi dropped phones with tiny bezels, Sharp introduced the world to edge-to-edge phone displays in 2014 with the Aquos Crystal. The Aquos S2, which is the latest device in the line, pushes the concept further, packing a 5.5-inch display into a tiny frame.
Announced in Beijing on Tuesday, the phone has a small chunk of bezel on the bottom, where its fingerprint scanner lives. It's all screen above that, except for a small circular space for the 8MP front camera. The design is similar to the fabled Essential phone.
The Aquos S2 will retail online from 2,499 yuan, which converts to roughly $370, AU$470 and £185. That's much cheaper than the $750, £689 or AU$1,199 Samsung Galaxy S8, which is the easiest way for you to get your hands on a futuristic, all-screen (almost) no-bezel design.
Of course, it's not a completely fair comparison, with the Aquos S2 not packing the same premium specs as Samsung's flagship. But for the midrange price, you'll get a strong processor, plenty of RAM and a dual camera. If you're willing to fork out an extra $150, AU$190 or £110 for the premium edition, you'll get a better CPU and 2GB more RAM. (The cameras and battery are identical, though.)
Key specs
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630/660 processor
- 5.5 inch, 2,040x1,080-pixel display
- 4 or 6GB of RAM
- 64 or 128GB on-board storage
- 12 or 8MP rear cameras
- 8MP front camera
- 140g, 141.8x72.04x7.9mm (5.5x2.8x0.31 inches)
3,020 mAh battery
The phone will be competing with other midrange beasts from China, including the OnePlus 5 and the Oppo R11. It'll be available for import through Chinese retailer JD, among others, later this month.