Segway MiniLite and MiniPlus are hoverboards for all ages

Segway

Kids can now look just as ridiculous as grown-ups with the launch of a new Segway hoverboard just for younger riders.

Ninebot has announced two new Segways at technology trade show IFA 2017. The kids model is the Segway MiniLite, while the Segway MiniPlus is the top of the Mini line of self-balancing hoverboards that already includes the MiniPro.

Steered with your knees, the MiniPlus zooms along at up to 20km/h, and has a range of up to 35km. Features include Follow Me mode, which instructs the MiniPlus to follow you around when you're not riding it. It also has built-in cameras and speakers, and it's weather-proof with IP54 and IPX7 certification.

The Segway MiniLite is aimed at kids and teenagers from the age of 6 and up, with customisable LED lights and bumper attachments, plus wider, sturdier wheels for tackling tough terrain safely. It's slightly slower, reaching a maximum speed of 16 km/h. You'll get about 18km out of one full charge.

The MiniLite steered with the knee control bar, which doubles as a carry handle when your little precious decides they're bored of riding it and they want you to carry it. It only weighs 12.5kg though, so suck it up.

The new Segways join the existing MiniPro on the market in Winter 2017. Prices are yet to be confirmed.