Seagate BlackArmor PS 110 Specifications

Part Number: ST905003BPA1E1-RK

General

  • Capacity
    500 GB
  • Interface
    USB 2.0
  • Weight
    5.64 oz
  • Manufacturer
    Seagate Technology

Power Device

  • Type
    none

Miscellaneous

  • Microsoft Certifications
    Compatible with Windows 7

Power

  • Power Source
    USB bus

Interface Provided

  • Qty
    1
  • Storage Interface
    USB 2.0
  • Interface
    USB 2.0

Expansion & Connectivity

  • Interfaces
    1 x USB 2.0

Hard Drive

  • Form Factor
    2.5"
  • Interface Type
    USB 2.0
  • Spindle Speed
    5400 rpm
  • Hard Drive Type
    external hard drive
  • External Drive Type
    portable
  • Form Factor (Short)
    2.5"
  • Form Factor (metric)
    6.4 cm
  • Form Factor (Short) (metric)
    6.4 cm
  • Storage Interface
    USB 2.0
  • Interface
    USB 2.0

Performance

  • Interface Transfer Rate
    480 Mbps
  • Spindle Speed
    5400 rpm

Storage Controller (2nd)

  • Type
    none

Software & System Requirements

  • Software Included
    Seagate BlackArmor Backup, SafetyDrill+

System Requirements

  • OS Required
    Microsoft Windows Vista Business SP1, Microsoft Windows Vista Home Basic SP1, Microsoft Windows XP Home Edition SP2, Microsoft Windows XP Media Center Edition SP2, Microsoft Windows XP Professional SP2

Header

  • Brand
    Maxtor
  • Product Line
    Maxtor BlackArmor
  • Model
    PS 110
  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Compatibility
    PC

External Hard Drive

  • Power Source
    USB bus
  • Interface Speed
    480 Mbps

Bay Required

  • Type
    none

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    3.1 in
  • Depth
    5.1 in
  • Height
    0.5 in
  • Weight
    5.64 oz

Slot Required

  • Type
    none

Cable Details

  • Type
    USB cable
  • Included Qty
    1

Software

  • Type
    SafetyDrill+, Seagate BlackArmor Backup

Service & Support

  • Type
    5 years warranty

Service & Support Details

  • Type
    limited warranty
  • Full Contract Period
    5 years

General

  • Manufacturer
    Seagate Technology

