Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Seagate BlackArmor PS 110
Part Number: ST905003BPA1E1-RK
General
Capacity500 GB
InterfaceUSB 2.0
Weight5.64 oz
- ManufacturerSeagate Technology
Power Device
Typenone
Miscellaneous
Microsoft CertificationsCompatible with Windows 7
Power
Power SourceUSB bus
Interface Provided
Qty1
Storage InterfaceUSB 2.0
Expansion & Connectivity
Interfaces1 x USB 2.0
Hard Drive
Form Factor2.5"
Interface TypeUSB 2.0
Spindle Speed5400 rpm
Hard Drive Typeexternal hard drive
External Drive Typeportable
Form Factor (Short)2.5"
Form Factor (metric)6.4 cm
Form Factor (Short) (metric)6.4 cm
Performance
Interface Transfer Rate480 Mbps
Storage Controller (2nd)
Typenone
Software & System Requirements
Software IncludedSeagate BlackArmor Backup, SafetyDrill+
System Requirements
OS RequiredMicrosoft Windows Vista Business SP1, Microsoft Windows Vista Home Basic SP1, Microsoft Windows XP Home Edition SP2, Microsoft Windows XP Media Center Edition SP2, Microsoft Windows XP Professional SP2
Header
BrandMaxtor
Product LineMaxtor BlackArmor
ModelPS 110
Packaged Quantity1
CompatibilityPC
External Hard Drive
-
Bay Required
Typenone
Dimensions & Weight
Width3.1 in
Depth5.1 in
Height0.5 in
Slot Required
Typenone
Cable Details
TypeUSB cable
Included Qty1
Software
TypeSafetyDrill+, Seagate BlackArmor Backup
Service & Support
Type5 years warranty
Service & Support Details
Typelimited warranty
Full Contract Period5 years
General
