Scosche Increased Dynamic Range Earphones Specifications

Scosche Increased Dynamic Range Earphones

Scosche Increased Dynamic Range Earphones

Part Number: IDR655m

General

  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Additional Features
    TapLine II control technology, Integrated microphone, Voice command, 11 mm drivers
  • Manufacturer
    Scosche Industries, Inc.

Headphones

  • Headphones Form Factor
    In-ear
  • Headphones Technology
    dynamic
  • Sound Output Mode
    stereo
  • Frequency Response
    15 Hz
  • Diaphragm
    0.4 in
  • In-Cord Volume Control
    Yes

Microphone

  • Type
    On-cable

Remote Control

  • Type
    player remote control

Connections

  • Type
    headset

Miscellaneous

  • Included Accessories
    6 pairs of silicone ear tips, carrying pouch
  • IPod Compatibility
    iPod classic 120GB, iPod classic 160GB, iPod nano (4G), iPod nano (5G), iPod shuffle (3G), iPod touch (2G), iPod touch (3G)

Audio System

  • Additional Features
Header

  • Brand
    SCOSCHE
  • Product Line
    Scosche
  • Model
    Increased Dynamic Range earphones with tapLINE II
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Battery / Power

  • Type
    none

