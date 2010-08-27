Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Scosche Increased Dynamic Range Earphones
Part Number: IDR655m
General
Packaged Quantity1
Additional FeaturesTapLine II control technology, Integrated microphone, Voice command, 11 mm drivers
- ManufacturerScosche Industries, Inc.
Headphones
Headphones Form FactorIn-ear
Headphones Technologydynamic
Sound Output Modestereo
Frequency Response15 Hz
Diaphragm0.4 in
In-Cord Volume ControlYes
Microphone
TypeOn-cable
Remote Control
Typeplayer remote control
Connections
Typeheadset
Miscellaneous
Included Accessories6 pairs of silicone ear tips, carrying pouch
IPod CompatibilityiPod classic 120GB, iPod classic 160GB, iPod nano (4G), iPod nano (5G), iPod shuffle (3G), iPod touch (2G), iPod touch (3G)
Audio System
Header
BrandSCOSCHE
Product LineScosche
ModelIncreased Dynamic Range earphones with tapLINE II
Battery / Power
Typenone
General
