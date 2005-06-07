Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Samsung YEPP YH-820MC
Part Number: YH-820MC Released: 1 January 2005
General
TypeMicrodrive
Interface SupportedUSB 2.0
Digital Player TypeHard drive based
Digital Player FunctionsRadio, line-in recording, photo playback
Output Power / Total24 mW
Signal-To-Noise Ratio90 dB
Weight3 oz
Body Materialaluminum, plastic
Included AccessoriesUSB cable, audio cable, belt clip, headphones
Software typeDrivers & Utilities, Samsung Multimedia Studio, Samsung Music Studio
- ManufacturerSamsung
Display
Display illuminationYes
Digital Media & Network Players
Supported Digital Audio StandardsMP3, Ogg Vorbis, WAV, WMA
-
ID3 Tags SupportYes
Playback ModesA-B repeat, one track repeat, playlist, repeat all, repeat shuffle
-
Edit Functionserase
Supported Bit Rate8 Bps
-
Sample Rate8 Hz
Response Bandwidth22 Hz
-
Signal-To-Noise Ratio90 dB
Digital Player FeaturesJPEG photo playback, MP3 direct encoding, variable bit-rate compatible
Audio System
Audio FormatsMP3, Ogg Vorbis, WAV, WMA
-
Photo FormatsJPEG
-
Sound Output Modestereo
Sound EffectsSRS WOW, TruBass
-
Additional Featuresupgradeable firmware
Built-in Clockdigital clock, sleep timer
Battery
Rechargeable Batteryrechargeable
-
Battery Enclosure Typeintegrated
Technologylithium ion
-
Capacity650 mAh
Recharge Time2.5 hour(s)
System Requirements
Additional RequirementsCD-ROM, USB port
-
OS RequiredMicrosoft Windows 2000 / XP
Header
BrandSamsung
-
Product LineSamsung
ModelYH-820MC, YH-820
-
Packaged Quantity1
Built-in Display
TypeLCD
-
Diagonal Size1.5 m
-
Display Menu LanguageChinese (simplified), Chinese (traditional), English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish
Tuner
Signal-To-Noise Ratio60 dB
Digital Player / Recorder
-
External Hard Drive FunctionYes
Miscellaneous
Timersleep, standby
-
Equalizer
EqualizerYes
-
Equalizer Factory PresetsBass Boost, Classic, Jazz, Pop, Rock
Amplifier
Output Channel Qty2
-
Output Power / Total24 mW
-
Tuner Typedigital
-
Tuner BandsFM
-
Tuner Frequency RangeFM: 87.5 - 108 MHz
-
Tuning DisplayLCD display
Preset Station Qty40
-
Auto Preset MemoryYes
-
Antenna Form Factorheadphone cord FM
-
Typenone
Audio Specifications
Frequency Response22 - 20000 Hz
-
Signal-To-Noise Ratio60 dB, 90 dB
-
Form Factorexternal
-
Microphone Form Factorbuilt-in
-
TypeMicrodrive
-
Form Factorbuilt-in
Hard Drive Size1"
-
Hard Drive Size (metric)2.5 cm
-
Capacity5 GB
-
Sound Output Modestereo
-
Run Time (Up To)8 hour(s)
-
Typepower adapter
-
TypeUSB, audio line-in, headphones
-
Connector Typemini-phone stereo 3.5 mm, sub-mini phone stereo 2.5 mm
Dimensions & Weight
Width2 in
-
Depth0.6 in
-
Height3.5 in
-
Weight3 oz
General
- ManufacturerSamsung