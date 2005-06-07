Samsung YEPP YH-820MC Specifications

Samsung YEPP YH-820MC

Samsung YEPP YH-820MC

Part Number: YH-820MC Released: 1 January 2005

General

  • Type
    Microdrive
  • Interface Supported
    USB 2.0
  • Digital Player Type
    Hard drive based
  • Digital Player Functions
    Radio, line-in recording, photo playback
  • Output Power / Total
    24 mW
  • Signal-To-Noise Ratio
    90 dB
  • Weight
    3 oz
  • Body Material
    aluminum, plastic
  • Included Accessories
    USB cable, audio cable, belt clip, headphones
  • Software type
    Drivers & Utilities, Samsung Multimedia Studio, Samsung Music Studio
  • Manufacturer
    Samsung

Display

  • Display illumination
    Yes

Digital Media & Network Players

  • Supported Digital Audio Standards
    MP3, Ogg Vorbis, WAV, WMA
  • ID3 Tags Support
    Yes
  • Playback Modes
    A-B repeat, one track repeat, playlist, repeat all, repeat shuffle
  • Edit Functions
    erase
  • Supported Bit Rate
    8 Bps
  • Sample Rate
    8 Hz
  • Response Bandwidth
    22 Hz
  • Signal-To-Noise Ratio
    90 dB
  • Digital Player Features
    JPEG photo playback, MP3 direct encoding, variable bit-rate compatible

Audio System

  • Audio Formats
    MP3, Ogg Vorbis, WAV, WMA
  • Photo Formats
    JPEG
  • Sound Output Mode
    stereo
  • Sound Effects
    SRS WOW, TruBass
  • Additional Features
    upgradeable firmware
  • Built-in Clock
    digital clock, sleep timer

Battery

  • Rechargeable Battery
    rechargeable
  • Battery Enclosure Type
    integrated
  • Technology
    lithium ion
  • Capacity
    650 mAh
  • Recharge Time
    2.5 hour(s)

System Requirements

  • Additional Requirements
    CD-ROM, USB port
  • OS Required
    Microsoft Windows 2000 / XP

Header

  • Brand
    Samsung
  • Product Line
    Samsung
  • Model
    YH-820MC, YH-820
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Built-in Display

  • Type
    LCD
  • Diagonal Size
    1.5 m
  • Display Menu Language
    Chinese (simplified), Chinese (traditional), English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish

Tuner

  • Signal-To-Noise Ratio
    60 dB

Digital Player / Recorder

  • External Hard Drive Function
    Yes

Miscellaneous

  • Timer
    sleep, standby
  • Body Material
    aluminum, plastic

Equalizer

  • Equalizer
    Yes
  • Equalizer Factory Presets
    Bass Boost, Classic, Jazz, Pop, Rock

Amplifier

  • Output Channel Qty
    2
  • Output Power / Total
    24 mW

Radio

  • Tuner Type
    digital
  • Tuner Bands
    FM
  • Tuner Frequency Range
    FM: 87.5 - 108 MHz
  • Tuning Display
    LCD display
  • Preset Station Qty
    40
  • Auto Preset Memory
    Yes
  • Antenna Form Factor
    headphone cord FM

Remote Control

  • Type
    none

Audio Specifications

  • Frequency Response
    22 - 20000 Hz
  • Signal-To-Noise Ratio
    60 dB, 90 dB

Power

  • Form Factor
    external

Microphone

  • Microphone Form Factor
    built-in

Internal Storage

  • Type
    Microdrive
  • Form Factor
    built-in
  • Hard Drive Size
    1"
  • Hard Drive Size (metric)
    2.5 cm
  • Capacity
    5 GB

Headphones

  • Sound Output Mode
    stereo

Battery / Power

  • Run Time (Up To)
    8 hour(s)
  • Type
    power adapter

Connections

  • Type
    USB, audio line-in, headphones
  • Connector Type
    mini-phone stereo 3.5 mm, sub-mini phone stereo 2.5 mm

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    2 in
  • Depth
    0.6 in
  • Height
    3.5 in
  • Weight
    3 oz

General

  • Manufacturer
    Samsung

